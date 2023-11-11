Black Friday VST Deals 2023
The most wonderful time of year for music producers and engineers has arrived – Black Friday 2023 is here and the deals on VST plugins and instruments are incredible. As software developers compete for your attention, prices have been slashed to all-time lows across many top-selling virtual instruments, effects, and soundware. Whether you produce electronic music, hip-hop beats, orchestral scores, or anything in between, now is the ideal time to grab those plugins you’ve had your eye on and take your productions to the next level. In this continuously updated guide, we’ll highlight the very best Black Friday VST deals of 2023 and help you make the most of the seasonal sales. With savings of up to 90% off at many music tech companies, your next sonic game-changer could be just a few clicks away.
Featured Black Friday VST Deals 2023
Black Friday Synth VST Deals 2023
- Output Arcade – 50% off
- Arturia Pigments 4 – 50% off
- Arturia Analog Lab V – 50% off
- GX – 80 Synth by Cherry Audio – 40% off
- WaveOSC by Plugin Boutique – 37% off
- Opal Morphing Synth – 50% off
- SubLab XL – 37% off
- PolyMax Synth – 50% off
- DCO-106 – 35% off
- BABY Audio BA-1 – 50% off
- Model 84 Polyphonic Synth – 50% off
- Waves Codex Wavetable Synth
- Rhodes V8 Pro Virtual Instrument – 50% off
- Go2 by Rob Papen – 38% off
- Jura by AIR Music Technology – 50% off
Synth Plugins that might have a Black Friday Sale
Black Friday deals on Kontakt & other Instruments 2023
- Output – 50% off
- Native Instruments – 50% off
- Heavyocity
Black Friday deals on effects VSTs
- Brainworx Top 50 Sale – up to 90% off
- Waves
- Solid State Logic
- Universal Audio UAD – up to 90% off
- Heavyocity Black Friday sale – up to 75% off
- BABY Audio – up to 50% off
- Waves Factory
- Cableguys ShaperBox 3 – 10% off
- Softube Black Friday Sale
- W.A. Production- up to 95% off
- Mastering The Mix – up to 50% off
- Sonnox – up to 77% off
- LANDR Mastering Plugin – 25% off
- Pulsar Audio – up to 70% off
- Sonible
Black Friday deals on Autotune VST
Black Friday deals on MIDI VST
- Plugin Boutique Scaler – up to 68% off
- Audiomodern – 35% off
- W.A. Production
Black Friday VST 2023 Status Updates:
1. u-he Black Friday deals on VSTs
Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive in the coming days.
2. Sylenth1 Black Friday Deals
Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive in the coming days similar to last year when LennarDigital offered 25% off on Sylenth1.
3. Native Instruments Black Friday deals
N.I. Cyber Sale is live now. 50% off plugins & Kontakt libraries
4. Oeksound Soothe 2 & Spiff Black Friday Deals
Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive in the coming days.
5. Omnisphere & Keyscapes Black Friday Deals
no official deals from Spectrasonics at the moment.
Background Image credits: Omid Armin on Unsplash