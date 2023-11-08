Daft Punk release new exclusive merchandise with Spotify

By Filip Iwanski

Daft Punk announced a new exclusive merchandise drop only available on Spotify to celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Random Access Memories” of their final studio album.

Since Daft Punk announced their heartbreaking split in 2021, they are back to announce a collaboration with Spotify as a part of their ‘Spotify Capsule Collection‘ series where they collaborate with many big artists to offer fans a chance to get a grasp of exclusive merch only available on the Spotify platform.

This collection of merchandise was released in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of their infamous final studio album, ”Random Access Memories”. You can get a hold of 3 different items such as a Daft Punk hoodie, a crystal clock with their logo in crystal, shiny fonts, and a white t-shirt in the style of their ‘Random Access Memories – Drumless Edition’ album. Fans can purchase the exclusive collection here for a limited time only.

For people who haven’t kept an eye on the ‘Spotify capsule collection‘ drops, each week a new artist will have their own merch line released exclusively on Spotify. The VP Head of Music at Spotify says “I’m thrilled with the launch of our Capsule Collection and thankful to all the amazing artists for partnering with us on this, We’re excited to provide another avenue for fans to support their favorite artists with unique and high-quality merch. Spotify is already where fans and artists connect, and we’re dedicated to continuing to find new ways to strengthen that bond within our platform’s ecosystem.”

Check out the exclusive merch while it is available and celebrate a decade since Daft Punk released their incredible swan song, Random Access Memories.

The Daft Punk x Spotify capsule collection drops today. https://t.co/WW0hUDk6sq pic.twitter.com/piS5zzVbTu — Spotify (@Spotify) November 7, 2023

Image Credit: Daft Punk / Press