David Guetta joins forces with Kim Petras for ‘When We Were Young’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2.6k

Superstar French record producer and DJ David Guetta has teamed up with the Los Angeles-based German singer and songwriter Kim Petras for a brand new single called When We Were Young (The Logical Song).

Both David Guetta and Kim Petras have been on a roll this year where each of them has dropped bangers after bangers over the past few months. While David has been critically acclaimed for the expertise he showcased through tracks like Baby Don’t Hurt Me and I’m Good, Petras has been all over the headlines lately following the release of her highly anticipated album Problematique.

Driving inspiration from Supertramp’s classic “The Logical Song“, David Guetta wonderfully fuses a string of nostalgic vocals from Kim Petras with some old-school piano riffs to come up with a fast-rising tune that reminds us of the 90’s uplifting era of electronic music. If that wasn’t enough, the star-studded release is accompanied by a retro-themed music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis, adding another layer of essence and emotion to the track.

Well don’t just take our word for it, go check out ‘When We Were‘ Young for yourself below:

