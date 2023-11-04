Jauz unveils remix of classic ‘Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff’ by deadmau5 and Rob Swire: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan 481

Jauz puts his unique spin on the timeless classic “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” by Rob Swire and deadmau5.

Get ready for an epic remix as Jauz takes us on a musical adventure with a fresh spin on the iconic track “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” by Rob Swire and deadmau5. While preserving the soaring vocals of Rob Swire and the unmistakable synths of deadmau5, Jauz adds his own unique twist to the mix.

Jauz admits that remixing a revered and respected song like “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” was a daunting challenge. Yet, he embraced it as a humbling and exhilarating experience, reminding himself to let his creativity flow without the weight of expectations. After crafting eight different versions, he discovered the one that truly captures his essence. Jauz feels honored to have been entrusted with one of electronic music’s greatest gems by Joel and his team.

“Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” is a legendary gem in deadmau5’s extensive catalog. Originally released in 2008 as an instrumental, it gained prominence when Rob Swire added vocals in 2009. The double-platinum anthem found its home on deadmau5’s album “For Lack of a Better Name” and climbed to #1 on the Billboard Hot Dance Airplay chart. The song’s viral video during the “Ghosts ‘n Stuff (HARD Intro)” at the HARD Haunted Mansion in 2008 solidified its place in electronic music culture. It has since garnered over 400 million plays on various digital platforms and achieved double-platinum RIAA sales status. Billboard praised its “creepy organ intro” as “bone-chillingly cool” and hailed it as one of deadmau5’s most iconic and instantly recognizable melodies.

Before Jauz, only two other artists officially remixed this legendary track. NERO contributed their version in 2009, and Chuckie followed suit in 2014 on the “5 Years of mau5” compilation album.

To celebrate this extraordinary remix of “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff,” both Jauz and deadmau5 will grace the stage at Red Rocks in Colorado on November 3 and 4 as part of the annual ‘Day of the deadmau5‘ shows. It promises to be a musical celebration like no other, where the past meets the future, and fans can revel in the magic of electronic music. Tickets are still available for those who want to join in the excitement. Don’t miss this chance to witness electronic music history in the making!

Image Credit: Rukes.com