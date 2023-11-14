Deep West teams up with Moloko for ‘On My Mind’: Listen

Deep West has just joined forces with Moloko for a brand new tech-house banger ‘On My Mind‘, out now via Musical Freedom.

DJ and producer Deep West has teamed up with iconic British duo Moloko for their new collaboration, ‘On My Mind’, which is out on Tiësto‘s Musical Freedom label. Longtime fans of Moloko may recognize a sample of their classic hit ‘The Time Is Now’, which Deep West stumbled upon the track during a vinyl session. A glitch in the needle turned out to be the catalyst for burning inspiration, and thus this new track turned into a truly immersive reimagination with Moloko. Featuring Moloko’s original vocals and a deep, groovy bassline atop dance-worthy melodies, the track fuses vintage vinyl vibes with modern beats to make for a sonic experience that’s poised to capture hearts and dancefloors around the globe. The track is Deep West’s first release on Musical Freedom under this fresh new moniker after being a behind-the-scenes producer for ten some-odd years.

Speaking on the new track, Deep West states, “At the house of a friend, an avid vinyl collector, I stumbled upon Moloko’s classic hit – ‘The Time is Now.’ I started playing the track from the original vinyl, but the needle glitched right at the end of the line, ‘You’re the first thing and the last thing on my mind.’ This unexpected glitch was a creative revelation. Back in the studio, I produced ‘On My Mind,’ sampling this timeless club classic from Moloko“

