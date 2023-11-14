Dreamstate SoCal 2023: Five can’t-miss artists

Dreamstate SoCal 2023 is gearing up for a monumental shift as it prepares to find its new home at the Queen Mary Waterfront in Long Beach ! To build the anticipation even further for Southern California ‘s trance music destination , we’ve picked out five artist performances you don’t want to miss out on during this year’s edition.

Less than a week remains until Insomniac‘s Dreamstate SoCal 2023 transforms the Queen Mary Waterfront into trance music heaven! Since 2015, Insomniac’s trance music flagship festival has welcomed dreamers through the gates of San Bernardino’s NOS Events Center for an exhilarating weekend filled with pure euphoria. Now, Dreamstate follows Day Trip Festival as it relocates for its first edition at the new Long Beach location.

Encompassed by an uplifting atmosphere full of transcending melodies, attendees look forward to reaching a higher state of transcendence on November 17-18. With a stellar roster featuring quality talents such as Vini Vici, Paul Oakenfold, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Ferry Corsten, Andrew Bayer, and Infected Mushroom, this year’s festival is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience. If you’re still contemplating which trance artists to catch this year, look no further—here are our top five must-see performances at the seventh edition of Dreamstate SoCal!

Maddix

Dutch DJ/producer Maddix’s commitment to evolution is evident in his new sound, a vibrant fusion of techno, trance, and main room elements that distinguishes him as a young trailblazer in the industry. The EXTATIC label boss’ powerful sound has gained the attention and support from big names such as techno artists Amelie Lens, UMEK and HI-LO/Oliver Heldens to mainstage and trance artists such as Revealed Recordings boss Hardwell, Dutch legend Tiesto, and Armada label boss Armin van Buuren. See him perform at The Vision stage on Friday as he plays records from his discography such as ‘Gasoline,’ ‘ACID,’ ‘Thrill,’ and his remix of Armin van Buuren’s ‘Computers Take Over The World.’



Cosmic Gate

GRAMMY® nominated trance legends Cosmic Gate aka Nic Chagall and Bossi are back to add another Dreamstate SoCal under their belt. For the last two decades, the duo has wielded a profound influence in the trance genre, creating timeless classics such as the iconic ‘Exploration of Space,’ ‘am2pm,’ ‘The Drums,’ and more. Offering a sneak peek of what to expect for their Dreamstate performance this year, the duo’s nine-track LP ‘MOSAIIK Chapter Two’ reflects their commitment to reshaping their sound into the modern era of trance music. Don’t miss their Saturday night performance as they illuminate The Dream stage with their electrifying and enchanting soundscape, promising a captivating experience for trance enthusiasts.

Lane8 & Yotto

Anjunadeep artists Lane 8 and Yotto join forces for an extraordinary back-to-back performance at Dreamstate SoCal, promising an unforgettable fusion of their distinct sounds. Lane 8, known for his emotive deep sound, and Yotto, a maestro in melodic techno, combine their creative forces to deliver a performance that transcends genre boundaries. As label bosses of This Never Happened and Odd One Out, respectively, their musical synergy has garnered acclaim across the electronic music spectrum. Witness their collaborative magic at The Dream stage on Saturday as they seamlessly blend their hits, including Lane 8’s ‘Brightest Lights’ and Yotto’s ‘Nova.’



Gareth Emery

British trance legend Gareth Emery returns to once again captivate the Dreamstate SoCal audience with his emotive and uplifting melodies. With an illustrious career spanning decades, Gareth Emery has solidified his status as a trailblazer in the trance and progressive house genres, as well as in the techno genre with his alter-ego LSR/CITY. Renowned for chart-topping hits like ‘Concrete Angel,’ ‘Saving Light,’ ‘Sanctuary,’ and ‘Like A Prayer,’ Gareth Emery’s performances are a sonic journey that resonates with fans globally. Head to The Dream stage on Friday to experience the magic of Gareth Emery as he weaves together a set filled with timeless classics and cutting-edge productions.

Armin van Buuren

A State Of Trance boss Armin van Buuren returns to Dreamstate SoCal, promising a spellbinding performance that reflects his unparalleled influence in the trance realm. With a career spanning over two decades, Armin continues to shape the genre with chart-topping releases and mesmerizing live shows. Although Armin released the final part of his three-part album ‘Feel Again’ earlier this year, that hasn’t stopped the Dutch producer from exploring new soundscapes through the release of singles such as ‘God Is In The Soundwaves,’ ‘Destination,’ ‘Love Is A Drug,’ ‘Lose This Feeling,’ and ‘Space Case,’ to name a view. Prepare for an unforgettable journey into the world of Armin van Buuren on Saturday as he delivers a set filled with cutting-edge tracks at The Dream stage.



Which artists are you most excited to see at Dreamstate SoCal 2023? You can view the lineup and set times down below or on Dreamstate’s Instagram page. Let us know your thoughts! Tickets for the festival and on-site afterparties can be bought here. In the meantime, listen to the Dreamstate SoCal 2023 Official Playlist on Spotify and get hyped for this year’s edition!

