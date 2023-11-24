Get The Sound unveils joint album ‘Chapter 2’ courtesy of 16 different artists: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 90

Blessing us all with a body of work for the ages, French record label and music publisher Get The Sound have just unveiled their joint album ‘Chapter 2,’ produced and released by sixteen different artists from six different countries. The ultimate celebration of electronic music, this is one album that you most definitely want to get your hands on.

Celebrating their love for electronic music in the most emphatic of fashions, French record label and music publisher Get The Sound (GTS) hosted its second ever writing camp back in June, with sixteen artists from around the globe, all gathered together in a bid to create an album that alike it has yet to be seen. Commencing over four days, a wide mix of personalities combined their talents in a manner that has left us all in awe, with the end product being no other short of spectacular, and in turn, ‘Chapter 2‘ was brought to life. Featuring ten tracks that vary all the way from “electropop, chill electronic, to melancholic and emotional deep house,” each act ensured the most scintillating of outcomes, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it.

Providing each artist with the perfect opportunity of showcasing their talent(s) to the world, ‘Chapter 2’ acts as a body of work that combines an array of emotions and feelings that are felt through the connection of people who have just met in person, and when put together, such initiatives can only further elevate our community, and of course, empower future generations in following their dreams, and creating music that unites us all as one. The ultimate standard of collaborative work, GTS has enabled up and coming artists to truly envision and in turn follow their path within the dance scene, whilst ‘Chapter 2’ could not have arrived at the most fitting of times, in a bid to demonstrate love and understanding through music.

Remarkable in every sense of the word, ‘Chapter 2’ is out now and in our eyes destined for the highest level of success, with each of the featured acts more than set on embarking on their own prosperous journey within the electronic dance industry. Having said this, be sure to check out the album in its entirety below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. We will be keeping a close eye on each artist and all their future endeavours within our community, but for the time being, don’t forget to leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Get The Sound / Provided By: Press