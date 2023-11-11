Hardwell, Afrojack & Meryll combine for explosive new single ‘Push It’: Listen

The titans clash again. Hardwell and Afrojack, both extremely influential and successful on their own, continued their prolific partnership with Push It, featuring the multi-talented Meryll, who also recently worked with Hardwell on I Wanna Dance.

It is extremely important for an artist to maintain the prosperity of their career after he/she blows up at some point. Hardwell and Afrojack did just that. Being on the scene for more than 15 years, the two Dutch wizards proved that industry trends can pass by but they still remain relevant flawlessly. With Push It, their third collaboration since 2016’s Hollywood and 2017’s Hands Up, they once again showed their insane chemistry in the studio, given that the track was brought to life in around a week, as revealed by Afrojack when he joined Hardwell as a guest in the latter’s Tomorrowland mainstage set. Meryll, who worked with Hardwell & Nicky Romero on I Wanna Dance a couple of weeks ago, makes an appearance on Push It, adding her spice to it.

Push It is a joint release on both Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings and Afrojack’s Wall Recordings. What makes it interesting is that it’s Hardwell’s first venture into psytrance, sort of. The pulsating kick is accompanied by Afrojack’s signature dirty dutch sound that made him popular all those years ago. The hypnotic vocals provided by Meryll further showcase the track’s groove and danceability. “Push it, pull it, twist it, I got it”, those simple words echo throughout the track, pulling the listener into the journey. The Dutch singer’s ability has been proven in the past, most notably on Fisher’s emphatic 2022 hit Yeah The Girls.

2023 has been an extremely prosperous year for both masters of their craft. Afrojack announced Wall’s partnership with Tomorrowland Academy, presenting a chance for aspiring DJs/producers to hone their skills by learning from Afrojack himself. He also finished the Wall headquarters which are stationed in Belgium. As for Hardwell, 2023 is set to become his most active year in terms of release. He released 17 singles and remixes so far, including his incredible remix of Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Miracle, Revolution with Timmy Trumpet and Maddix, and his recent collaboration with Nicky Romero and Meryll, I Wanna Dance. More is expected from him towards the end of the year, with Shortround teasing the release of their collaboration soon. The 2 times #1 DJ announced the grand return of his influential radio show Hardwell On Air in an interview on Radio 538 during ADE. The show will now be issued monthly instead of weekly.

Push It is out NOW in all its glory on all streaming platforms.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Urban Rebel PR