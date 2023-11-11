Jhonatan Ospina discusses main inspirations, latest live performance in aid of our planet and more: Interview

Combining his love for electronic music with the need to further raise awareness on climate change, Jhonatan Ospina teamed up with Tulum DJ Academy for a DJ set like no other. A remarkable individual, this is one interview that you most definitely do not want to miss out on.

Fusing electronic music and environmental consciousness in the most unique of manners, Jhonatan Ospina is the epitome of an artist that has not only mastered his craft to the utmost of perfection, but at the same time, has also set out on inspiring the world through his love towards our planet, and the different initiatives that he embarks upon in aid and support of climate change, and the drastic measures that are necessary in ensuring a better life and future for the generations to come. Hailing from Colombia, this multifaceted act has been blessing us all with his eclectic style of play, whilst each of his releases have techno enthusiasts and not only, feeling some type of way from start to finish. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, Jhonatan Ospina is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, as each of his endeavours further amplifies his presence on the most constant of levels. Elevating his style of play on the daily, it is fair to say his approach towards music production and life in general is extraordinary, whilst his attention to detail, further indicates the undeniable musical prowess of this artist to watch. Having said this, we could not be any happier to be joined by the man of the moment, as he discusses main inspirations and influences, the impact electronic music has had on his life thus far, maintaining a versatile nature within our community, advocating for climate change through his love for music, performing at stunning locations around the globe in further aid of our environment, teaming up with Tulum DJ Academy for his latest climate change project that saw him performing at a recycling center in Mexico, the impact that such initiatives can and will have on our planet and the awareness raised on a worldwide scale, the main thought process behind this project, what the future holds for Jhonatan Ospina and so much more.

Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight in the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway in music?

One of the main inspirations for me was my deep love and passion for music itself. From a young age, I was captivated by the power of music to evoke emotions and create unforgettable experience. I was greatly influenced by the pioneering artists and producers who pushed the boundaries of what was possible in music. Their innovation, creativity, and ability to create unique sounds and experiences motivated me to explore and experiment with my own musical journey. Richie Hawtin’s innovative approach to techno has always fascinated me, inspiring me to create immersive soundscapes in my own music. Giorgia Angiuli’s melodic and emotive style resonates with me deeply, encouraging me to explore the more melodic side of techno in my productions. Joseph Capriati’s energy and ability to blend different styles have also influenced my desire to create intense and cohesive live performances.These artists, along with others in the techno scene, have shown me what is possible in terms of musical expression. Their dedication and boundary-pushing inspire me to constantly challenge myself and explore new sonic territories. I am committed to pushing the boundaries of the genre, creating captivating soundscapes, and delivering unforgettable performances that transcend traditional techno.

Hailing from Colombia, your outlook on music and life in general can be described as quite remarkable. We would like to know the impact that electronic music has had on your life, as well as the overall message that you have set out to portray towards the rest of the world?