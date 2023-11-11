Johan Gielen unveils emotive new single ‘Love From Above’ under Airscape moniker: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Taking listeners on the most emotive of musical journeys, Johan Gielen has just unveiled his brand new single, ‘Love From Above,’ under his Airscape moniker. Be prepared to feel some type of way throughout the entirety of this masterpiece of a track.

Arguably one of the most influential trance acts within the electronic dance industry, Johan Gielen has just blessed us all with a track for the ages, entitled ‘Love From Above.’ Acting as a tribute to anyone who has lost a loved one, this ever-so emotive production will have listeners embark on a musical journey that quite like it has yet to be seen, with the Belgium-born DJ/Producer, once again showcasing the world the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses. Released under his Airscape moniker, a project that has gifted us with remarkable tracks over the years, this time is of course no different, and ‘Love From Above’ will have you feeling some type of way throughout its entirety.

Impacting our community in the most immersive of fashions, Johan Gielen ensures nothing less than the most melodic and highly euphoric of productions, either them being collaborative work, or projects on his own, the end product leaves us all in awe without failure. Leaving his own mark on the daily, tracks such as ‘Twisted‘ and ‘Beauty of Silence‘ have played their own part in the legendary status that this act has been credited with, and with no signs of slowing down, it is fair to say that Johan Gielen has had a significant role in the trance scene and not only. Continuing his Airscape project in a breathtaking manner, his recent release ‘Invincible‘ had us all in awe, and this time round, similar feelings are evoked with ‘Love From Above.’

Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘Love From Above’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. Innovative and simply spectacular, Johan Gielen dons his moniker once again, so be prepared to feel a wide range of emotions throughout this captivating and thrilling endeavour. With this in mind, ‘Love From Above’ can be found in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Johan Gielen / Provided By: Press