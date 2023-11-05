Kate Bush will reissue her full catalog on vinyl with updated artwork

By Chris Vuoncino

As the legion of Stranger Things fans anxiously awaited the excitement of season 4 and the continued journey of the families of Hawkins, Indiana, the show’s most unlikely star turned out to be 80’s rocker Kate Bush. Her 1985 single, Running Up That Hill played a major role in the plot line and returned the singer to the spotlight decades later.

The massive resurgence of Kate Bush and her impact on modern-day culture has not only been a record-breaking run for the artist, but it has also ensured the singer’s legacy will transcend to future generations. On the heels of her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Bush has revealed a massive plan to rerelease her entire catalog on vinyl with incredible variants and updated artwork. The new releases will feature updated audio from the 2018 remasters and be released via her own imprint, Fish People.

Kicking off the project will be two editions of her iconic Hounds Of Love album. The ‘Baskerville Edition’ was designed by Glasgow studio Timorous Beasties and will feature a solar-powered flashing LED light. Bush will also issue ‘The Boxes of Lost At Sea Edition,’ which offers two boxes that can be hung on a wall as art pieces for each side of the album. The boxes also include UV art prints and LED lights as well as a portion of the proceeds being donated to War Child.

In a virtual world where no-one knows what’s real, there are people out there who want to feel the music in their hands. I hope you enjoy these reissues. A great deal of care and thought has gone into them

These two versions of Hounds Of Love will be available on December 1st and be preordered now. Her first three albums will be rereleased in the new year and available exclusively at independent record stores in the United States as well as via her own website.

Image Credit: John Carder Bush