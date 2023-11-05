Hardspace Vol. 1′ by Len Faki: a reimagined club experience

By Lewis Mulligan

Introducing ‘Hardspace,’ the latest musical project by celebrated DJ and producer Len Faki, which debuts with the release of ‘Hardspace Vol. 1.‘

Len Faki has unveiled his latest musical venture, ‘Hardspace,’ with the release of its inaugural volume, ‘Hardspace Vol. 1.’ Following his monumental LP, ‘Fusion,’ this new moniker allows Faki to revisit his signature style of reimagining tracks exclusively for his personal club DJ sets. While working on ‘Fusion’ may have expanded his creative horizons, ‘Hardspace’ sees him pouring countless hours and boundless passion into crafting the ultimate club-ready tracks.

Die-hard fans of Faki are well aware of his knack for customising tracks to fit his unique mixing style, resulting in sets that stand out with a remarkable sense of cohesiveness and tightness. Drawing from decades of experience as a producer and DJ, Faki’s edits breathe new life into forgotten tracks, tailored to captivate a fresh audience. With his exceptional grasp of frequencies and dancefloor dynamics, ‘Hardspace’ serves as a canvas for expressing this facet of his musical persona, while Len Faki continues to explore a more diverse approach to production.

In a shift from his hectic touring schedule, Faki’s commitment to the studio marks a significant technical and personal milestone. ‘Hardspace’ represents the culmination of enhanced production skills, as well as the tears and emotions invested in the project. Over the next few months, a series of ‘Hardspace’ releases is set to hit the scene.

The debut volume consists of six carefully curated reworks. Faki showcases his talent by transforming tracks, including colleague Viers’ ‘The Club Is My House’ and Helena Hauff’s modern acid groove, alongside 90’s classics and hidden gems from Perry & Rhodan, Resist 101, and Ectomorph. With precision and care, each track maintains its original essence while gaining the undeniable power and presence characteristic of Faki’s productions.

Offering a fresh perspective on his signature sound and finely tuned for the club, Len Faki embarks on this new musical journey. Listen now.

Image Credit: Len Faki (Press) / Provided by Listen-Up PR