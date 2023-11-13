Locals District – India’s Underground Techno Festival returns for 5th Edition

By Lakshay Bhagtani 131

Locals District, India’s premier underground techno festival, is returning for its 5th edition on November 17-19, 2023 in Alwar, Rajasthan. Held at the majestic 18th century Dadhikar Fort, Locals District promises 72 hours of non-stop techno and house music from over 40 artists across 4 stages.

Since its inception, Locals District has been curated by Locals, an initiative dedicated to spotlighting local talent and bringing together music enthusiasts from different walks of life. Their community has grown to over 20,000 members united by their passion for dance music. While major festivals in India tend to book big international DJs, Locals District stays true to its underground ethos by primarily featuring homegrown talent. This year’s lineup has yet to be announced but will likely include top acts from the Indian techno and house scene.

Past editions of Locals District have seen performers like Rodriguez jr, Stereo Express, Armen Miran, Catz and Dogs, and other seminal artists. The festival is as much about the music as it is about the unique setting. The Dadhikar Fort evokes the grandeur of Rajasthan’s royal heritage while offering a blank canvas for imaginative stage designs and decor. Attendees gather for a communal experience, camping out in tents for three days and nights. It’s a party in the desert doubling up as a mini Burning Man for India’s music community. The magic is palpable in the after-movies with their stunning aerial visuals.

The festival embodies the free spirit of indie events – a much-needed antithesis to electronic music events. The 2023 edition promises to be the biggest and best yet as the festival enters its 5th year. Techno heads can expect cutting-edge sounds in a historic desert fortress this November.

Read Next – Grammy nominations 2024: Skrillex, Fred Again.., David Guetta & James Blake lead Dance/Electronic categories

Image Credit – Locals District (Press) | Provided by PR