Lost Frequencies releases new album ‘All Stand Together’: Listen
Felix De Laet, known as Lost Frequencies, released his third album, “All Stand Together.” The album is a journey of feel-good electronica and dance-pop joviality.
The album features 11 tracks, including collaborations with Zak Abel, Tom Gregory, Elley Duhé, X Ambassadors, Netsky, Declan J Donovan, Calum Scott, and James Arthur.
In October, Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies shared the exciting news of his new album “All Stand Together” on social media. He posted a short video featuring a gray building with arches and multiple versions of himself walking around, all dressed in the same black and white outfit. The video captioned simply: “10 November 2023 New Album: ‘All Stand Together’.“
10 November 2023 🫶🏻
New Album: “All Stand Together” #presavelinkinbio pic.twitter.com/Oi7bfJ3SCg
— Lost Frequencies (@LFrequencies) October 9, 2023
“All Stand Together” is a celebration of musical growth and proof of the power of collaboration. The album is a delightful progression for fans of Lost Frequencies and a compelling introduction for newcomers.
Here are some highlights of the album:
- “No Limit” featuring Zak Abel: This track sets the tone for the album and signals that Lost Frequencies is not just revisiting his past glories but advancing his artist form.
- “All Stand Together” is an anthem of unity and resilience. It is a theme that resonates throughout the album.
- “Dive” with Tom Gregory: This track is a dreamy, yet potent melding of two talents. Gregory’s vocals blend seamlessly with the Lost Frequencies’ sound.
- “Back To You” with Elley Duhé & X Ambassadors: This is a deeply emotional single.
- “The Feeling” is another deeply emotional single.
- “Leave You In The Past” with Netsky: This is a high-energy, danceable track.
- “Just Wanna Know” with Declan J Donovan: This is another danceable track.
- “Where Are You Now” with Calum Scott: This track is an example of Lost Frequencies’ ability to weave emotive storytelling into his music.
- “Questions” with James Arthur: This is another example of Lost Frequencies’ ability to weave emotive storytelling into his music.
- “Fall At Your Feet” is a poignant ending and a fitting conclusion to the album.
“All Stand Together” is a must-list for fans of electronica and dance-pop. It is a celebration of musical growth and proof of the power of collaboration. Listen now.
Image Credit: Tomorrowland