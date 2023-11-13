Lost Frequencies releases new album ‘All Stand Together’: Listen

Felix De Laet, known as Lost Frequencies, released his third album, “All Stand Together.” The album is a journey of feel-good electronica and dance-pop joviality.

The album features 11 tracks, including collaborations with Zak Abel, Tom Gregory, Elley Duhé, X Ambassadors, Netsky, Declan J Donovan, Calum Scott, and James Arthur.

In October, Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies shared the exciting news of his new album “All Stand Together” on social media. He posted a short video featuring a gray building with arches and multiple versions of himself walking around, all dressed in the same black and white outfit. The video captioned simply: “10 November 2023 New Album: ‘All Stand Together’.“

“All Stand Together” is a celebration of musical growth and proof of the power of collaboration. The album is a delightful progression for fans of Lost Frequencies and a compelling introduction for newcomers.

Here are some highlights of the album:

“No Limit” featuring Zak Abel: This track sets the tone for the album and signals that Lost Frequencies is not just revisiting his past glories but advancing his artist form.

“All Stand Together” is an anthem of unity and resilience. It is a theme that resonates throughout the album.

“Dive” with Tom Gregory: This track is a dreamy, yet potent melding of two talents. Gregory’s vocals blend seamlessly with the Lost Frequencies’ sound.

“Back To You” with Elley Duhé & X Ambassadors: This is a deeply emotional single.

“The Feeling” is another deeply emotional single.

“Leave You In The Past” with Netsky: This is a high-energy, danceable track.

“Just Wanna Know” with Declan J Donovan: This is another danceable track.

"Where Are You Now" with Calum Scott: This track is an example of Lost Frequencies' ability to weave emotive storytelling into his music.

“Questions” with James Arthur: This is another example of Lost Frequencies’ ability to weave emotive storytelling into his music.

“Fall At Your Feet” is a poignant ending and a fitting conclusion to the album.

“All Stand Together” is a must-list for fans of electronica and dance-pop. It is a celebration of musical growth and proof of the power of collaboration. Listen now.

