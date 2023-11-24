MEDUZA makes return to AETERNA with iconic live show record ‘Musica’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 96

Following an extraordinary summer season marked by the launch of their self-titled EP, a residency at Hi Ibiza, and capacity-crowd headline performances at The Brooklyn Mirage and Studio338 London, MEDUZA is back at AETERNA with their standout live show record “Musica.”

In the wake of an electrifying summer, marked by the triumphant release of their self-titled EP, a pulsating residency at Hi Ibiza, and unforgettable sell-out performances at The Brooklyn Mirage and Studio338 London, MEDUZA makes a resounding return to AETERNA. Their latest offering, ‘Musica,’ emerges as a quintessential dancefloor anthem, a testament to the seasoned artistry that defines Meduza’s musical landscape.

As the needle drops onto ‘Musica,’ the listener is immediately immersed in a sonic landscape that is both hypnotic and driving. The ethereal vocal style seamlessly blends with the silent ambience, only to be punctuated by winding sirens that serve as a prelude to the impending explosion of beats and percussion. It’s a meticulously crafted dancefloor weapon, showcasing the distinctive soundscape and sonics synonymous with MEDUZA’s musical prowess. Speaking about the track, MEDUZA shares:

“Musica is one of those records that moves every dancefloor. We have played it as the start track, middle track, and wherever we put it, it always sounds massive and has the crowd pumped and chanting on the dancefloor.” This insight into the track’s versatility underscores its power to captivate and energize audiences across diverse settings.”

In the pulsating beats and euphoric crescendos of ‘Musica,’ MEDUZA invites us to join them on a sonic journey that transcends boundaries, a journey fueled by passion, experience, and an unwavering commitment to the transformative power of music. AETERNA becomes the perfect setting for this musical odyssey. Get ready to lose yourself in the rhythm as ‘Musica’ takes center stage, proving once again why MEDUZA remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of electronic music.

Image Credit: Meduza (Press) / Provided by Listen-Up PR