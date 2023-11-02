MK releases long awaited piano house single ‘Take My Chance’: Listen

The summer may be over, but the vibes are still intact as proven by the new piano house single from the indestructible MK – Take My Chance.

2023 is proving to be one of Marc Kinchen‘s most fruitful years. And rightly so. The American DJ legend has enjoyed massive success over the past year, with mega-hits such as Rhyme Dust with his Australian compatriot Dom Dolla or Asking with Sonny Fodera and Clementine Douglas. Both are largely responsible for him almost hitting 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify which for a disc jockey is remarkable.

For those of you who don’t check the credits on Spotify… you might be in for a pleasant surprise. Take My Chance was co-written by none other than Mike Di Scala and David Whelan, also known as the worldwide-acclaimed duo Camelphat. Joining the roster of songwriters are Anton Powers, Janée Bennett, and Clementine Douglas. The energy throughout Take My Chance’s runtime is unwavering from the off. As already mentioned, the piano is the main element of the track, gracefully playing its notes. It speaks about the beauty of life and the chances a person has to take if he/she wants to fulfill it the best way. MK’s music has always spoken about the positive aspects of life, hence why I called him indestructible earlier in the article. The positive messages he always included in his productions are going to live long in the future and have been living since his artistic debut in 1989.

Take My Chance has been played by MK all summer long and also has been one of his most requested IDs of the year. While tracks like Rhyme Dust or Drinkin’ with Joel Corry and Rita Ora might take the spotlight away from it, Take My Chance is undoubtedly one of MK’s strongest offerings of late. As always, you can listen to it down below or on your favorite streaming platform.

