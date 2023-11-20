MORTEN adds ‘Can You Feel It’ to his illustrious catalogue: Listen

Danish powerhouse MORTEN continued his amazing spree of solo work in 2023 with Can You Feel It, perhaps his most minimalistic track of the year. Minimalistic, but certainly not underwhelming.

Future rave is already somewhat of a mainstay in today’s electronic music scene and MORTEN is certainly still at the forefront of it all. His latest offering, Can You Feel It, has indeed caught the attention of many DJ compatriots of his, with Swedish House Mafia supporting the track in their set at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas. It also charted as #2 on the 1001tracklists trending chart. MORTEN had some help with the production as his good friend Dice Of Nights co-produced the track. Dice Of Nights is also known among electronic music enthusiasts for co-producing Swedish House Mafia’s Time which was a part of the Swedes’ Paradise Again album.

when the goats drop your latest single pic.twitter.com/kNUInOTso8 — MORTEN (@MORTENofficial) November 18, 2023

As I’ve mentioned above, Can You Feel It might just be MORTEN’s most minimal track of 2023. People who follow the future rave movement from the very beginning will recognize the main kick, as a stronger version was used in Let’s Love remix together with his partner in crime David Guetta. A singular vocal line adds a dash of human touch to the track, with the second drop upgraded with a simple, but effective melody. The kick and drum pattern stayed relatively the same throughout the duration of the second drop. Not that it needed to be changed as the production of it is exquisite.

MORTEN is definitely one of the most hardworking touring DJs out there. In typical fashion of his, he will continue to deliver breathtaking performances to worldwide crowds these last couple of months of 2023. 808 Festival in Thailand announced him as one of the headliners for their 10th anniversary, while XS Nightclub and Stereo Live in Dallas also await his appearance, among others. We have no doubt that the audiences definitely will “feel it” when MORTEN drops Can You Feel It and you can “feel it” too on your favorite streaming platform or down below.

Image Credit: MORTEN / Provided by The Media Nanny