NOHC team up with Masteria for thrilling new single ‘Drink For Evil’: Listen

Blessing fans alike with the ultimate collaboration, NOHC and Masteria have teamed up for the release of ‘Drink For Evil.’ “There lies a constant balance between the light and the dark, the good and the bad, so choose which path to take… ‘Do you drink for good, or do you drink for evil?’ Getting to share this track on the debut ‘Warehouse’ compilation is very exciting, and we are honored to be included on this incredible project.” says Suzanne Real of NOHC.



Taking listeners on the most thrilling of musical journeys, NOHC and Masteria have teamed up for the ultimate collaboration, in the form of ‘Drink For Evil.’ Incorporating their signature sound(s) throughout, each of these acts ensures nothing less than the most scintillating of vibes, and if this latest single is anything to go by, trust us when we say, you are in for an absolute treat. Arriving as part of Nightmode’s brand new compilation, ‘Nightmode Warehouse,’ this latest project will have anyone feeling some type of way from start to finish, as each element compliments the other in an immersive and ever-so enticing manner.

Continuing their ascendancy within the electronic dance scene, NOHC can be described as the ultimate of duos, with vocalist Suzanne Real and producer Chris V., perfectly combining their talents and in turn amassing millions of global streams and performing at the biggest of stages all throughout America. In quite a similar fashion, Masteria has been leaving his own mark through each of his endeavors, with the Detroit-based DJ/Producer leaving no doubt to the imagination with his darker side of House music, whilst also garnering support by the likes of Afrojack, Diplo, Marshmello, and Jauz when just naming a few. A collaboration like no other, ‘Drink For Evil’ acts as the ultimate end product when combining the genius minds of both these acts, with Masteria stating the following on the inspiration behind it;

“This track all started out with a tweet – “I’m done with drinking for good. So now I drink for evil.” NOHC responded saying that would be a cool lyric, and I agreed. And I had some vocal takes from them in my inbox the next day. From there, I just tried to write a dark and groovy track to match that same vibe, and the rest is history.”

Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘Drink For Evil’ will have listeners out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance floor in no time at all. The perfect combination of sound(s) and style(s) of play, NOHC and Masteria have taken us all on a journey that quite like it has yet to be seen, so with this said, be sure to check out this certified hit in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

