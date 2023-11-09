Pet Shop Boys announce 2024 ‘Dreamworld’ UK & Ireland tour

By Mason Taylor 249

Pet Shop Boys have extended their greatest hits tour under the ‘Dreamworld‘ banner for 5 more shows. The added stops provide more chances for fans throughout the UK to experience the decades-old magic of the groups incredible catalog.

Pet Shop Boys have added tour dates beginning in Glasgow in June of 2024. The show will take place at the OVO Hydro Arena on June 4th before continuing on to Nottingham on June 6th at the Motorpoint Arena. The final added dates will see fans at the Birmingham Utilita Arena on June 8th, Manchester Co-op Live on the 9th, and the new dates in Belfast at the SSE Arena on June 11th. The Dreamworld tour with then conclude with the already-announced show at the Isle of Wight Festival in Newport.

Pre-sale tickets for the new dates go on sale tomorrow, November 9th, 2023 at 9:00 AM with general ticket sales following the day after. For pre-sale and general tickets, fans should visit AEG Presents.

The iconic group has also made waves of late for a number of vinyl sales successes as well as some controversy.

Most recently the duo slammed Drake for his alleged use of their track ‘West End Girl’ in his new album ‘For All The Dogs‘. The duo took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Drake for the track’s use without the duo’s permission and doing so without providing the necessary credit.

Pet Shop Boys have also seen quite the lucrative success with multiple vinyl releases through Discogs. To celebrate the long-enduring career of the Pet Shop Boys, the duo has been rolling out vinyl re-releases of classic albums, helping collectors get their hands on previously rare albums. The re-release of their 2013 album Electric sold for an impressive $2,222. The re-release did not depreciate the previous work but instead added to the rarity of the album in its entirety. Releasing with 4 fluorescent disks and one solid white, the extended vinyl gave fans and collectors a new and worthy addition to many vinyl collections, though the re-release was itself quite rare, having only 350 copies pressed. Much in the same vein, Pet Shop Boys also re-released their classic 2009 album Yes which accrued $1,960 on Discogs.

Image Credit: Pet Shop Boys