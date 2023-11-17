Multi-million refurbishment of Ibizia’s ‘Privilege’ approved

By Nicole Pepe 2.96k

In an effort to gain back more tourists, Ibiza‘s well-known club Privilege has been approved for a major update.

Led by Eivissa’s Tourism Planning Commission, the project will see €23 million euros given out to renovate existing tourist attractions across Ibiza. One of the project’s beneficiaries is Privilege (formerly known as Ku Club until the mid-90s), which closed down in 2019 and still holds the Guinness Book of World Records for “world’s biggest nightclub”, sitting tall with a capacity of 10,000 party-goers.

The club will receive €8.2 million in renovations with a goal to improve water circulation and solar energy. In recent efforts, the club was given the grant to increase capacity by 15% in 2020 as a special permit to help venues cope with the effects of COVID-19, which will help the club modernize their offer and increase their size, under the restriction of not increasing their capacity.

According to recent Facebook posts, the club has actually been under renovations since at least June of 2022 and is hoping to get up and running sometime within 2025, but they’re not ruling out a possibility of re-opening in 2024. Adding to the excitement, the club’s website features a large “COMING SOON” message, aiding the anticipation. While there is still no official date for the opening, the owners are aiming for 2025 with a possibility of getting things started as soon as 2024 if the project moves along on schedule.

The building is currently under management by Group Empresas Matutes, the parent company of Palladium Hotel Group. After Bahía de San Antonio S.A. acquired majority ownership in 2022, they acquired the business.

Image Credit: Phil Wiffen via Flickr | license: CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed