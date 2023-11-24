SHWAY & Brennan Heart joins forces for euphoric hardstyle remake of ‘Solo’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Teaming up for the most euphoric of remakes, SHWAY and Brennan Heart have just revealed a hard-hitting rendition of the former’s summer anthem, ‘Solo.’ The ultime of collaborations, this is one festival-ready anthem that you most definitely do not want to miss out on.

Continuing his ascendancy within the electronic dance industry, SHWAY (real name Josh Martinovic) has joined forces with no other than Dutch legend Brennan Heart, as the duo combine in a manner that elevates the formers summer anthem, ‘Solo,’ to a whole different dimension. Having released the original back in June, the Canadian DJ/Producer saw his track amass millions of streams, and cause quite the frenzy within our community, with the progressive house production leaving no doubt to the imagination. Enhancing the BPM levels this time round, the addition of Brennan Heart on this remake, has led to the production of a euphoric hardstyle track, that will have anyone begging for more throughout its entirety.

Leaving us all in awe, both set of artists ensure nothing less than the most scintillating of vibes, with ‘Solo’ acting as the perfect indicator towards the undeniable musical prowess that they both possess. Need no further introduction, Brennan Heart has been a true pioneer within the hardcore community, and not only for that matter, with each of his productions speaking volumes of the genius mind that he displays. A festival-ready anthem in its entirety, SHWAY further demonstrates the versatile nature that he acquires, with the end product further epitomising the raw talent and eye for detail that the man of the moment has been focusing on ever since his emergence within the dance scene.

Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘Solo’ will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. Maintaining that euphoric summer feeling that is portrayed all throughout the original, the hardstyle spin this time round takes the track to even further heights, and in turn, provides us all with the most breathtaking and highly energetic of remakes. Bearing this in mind, be sure to check out SHWAY’s and Brennan Heart’s remake of ‘Solo’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Promo Push