Softube Black Friday Sale 2023: Save big on iconic plugins

By Hemant Khatri 2.75k

Esteemed Swedish audio software developer Softube has unveiled enticing Black Friday discounts across their suite of industry-standard plug-ins for mixing, mastering and synthesizing.

Known for impeccable modeling of iconic analog hardware, Softube provides the reliability and workflow of software with the warmth and character of high-end outboard gear. Their products bring legendary plugins like the Model 72 synthesizer, Bus comp, and Tape desks into the comfort of the digital audio workstation. Softube has put together different savings sets every week until Black Friday week. So make sure you check back often so you don’t miss the deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials.

Analog Emulations

Provides pristine bass tones modeled after coveted hardware synthesizers for rich, stereo sound.

Layer two separate noise generators simultaneously to sculpt elaborately textured backgrounds.

Comes packed with pro-made presets crafted by acclaimed EDM artists and sample makers.

Flexible integration enables use as a plugin or as part of a modular environment.

Currently available for 50% off. Usual price: $99. Black Friday price: $49.

Grab the deal

Faithfully emulates a landmark monophonic synthesizer from the 1970s, focused on exceptional sound quality.

Uses advanced component modeling to authentically reproduce the original’s tones, behaviors, and quirks.

The comprehensive suite covers the original synth, effects version, guitar amp, and modular components. Currently available for 50% off. Usual price: $159.00. Black Friday price: $79. Grab the deal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrQ2aeQAoDo&pp=ygUIbW9kZWwgNzI%3D

Accurately captures the distinctive polyphonic synthesis and iconic tone of a popular ’80s keyboard through advanced component modeling.

Authentically recreates the original’s unique qualities and behaviors while also adding modern enhancements.

Comes in three forms – as an instrument plugin, chorus effect, and a set of modules for modular environments.

Currently available for 50% off. Usual price: $159.00. Black Friday price: $79.

grab the deal

Split-band transient designer allowing independent control of punch and sustain.

Boost or attenuate transients across the whole frequency range or isolated in the highs or lows.

Adjustable crossover lets you set the frequency split point as needed.

Built-in clipper adds output distortion for hardness and edge.

Currently available for 90% off. Usual price: $100. Black Friday price: $10.

grab the deal

Currently available for 60% off. Usual price: $89. Black Friday price: $35.

Grab the deal

More Softube plugins on Black Friday sale:

You can check all the Black Friday 2023 deals on Softube software emulations as they come here.

Image Credit: Softube

