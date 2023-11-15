Get ready for your year in review with Spotify Wrapped 2023

By Lewis Mulligan

The highly anticipated Spotify Wrapped 2023 is just around the corner, ready to reveal your personalised year of music.

Spotify Wrapped, the annual wrap-up of top songs and trends, is eagerly awaited by music lovers worldwide. Each year, Spotify unveils this captivating feature, providing users with an insightful look into their musical tastes and preferences from the previous year. As the year draws to a close, fans are anticipating the release of Spotify Wrapped 2023.

Spotify has yet to announce the exact release date for Spotify Wrapped 2023. However, based on previous years’ patterns, it is likely to be released towards the end of November or early December. Last year, Spotify Wrapped dropped on November 30, and the year before, it was on December 1. This year, we can expect it to be released on November 29.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 will likely include music streamed between January and November 29, 2023. This is a change from previous years, where music streamed after the 31st of October was not tracked.

Spotify Wrapped is not just for users; artists also receive their own Wrapped data, including the number of streams, listeners, and countries their music has reached. Last year, artists like Lewis Capaldi, Dionne Warwick, Marina, and Charli XCX shared their Spotify Wrapped results on social media, interacting with their fans and expressing gratitude for their support.

Spotify Wrapped has become a popular social media trend, with users sharing their results and discussing their musical preferences. It is a fun and engaging way to reflect on the year gone by and discover new music recommendations.

As we eagerly await the release of Spotify Wrapped 2023, let’s take a moment to appreciate the artists who have enriched our lives with their music. From the soulful ballads of Dionne Warwick to the pop anthems of Marina and the infectious energy of Charli XCX, these artists have contributed to the diverse and vibrant musical landscape we enjoy today.

So, mark your calendars and prepare for Spotify Wrapped 2023, a celebration of our unique musical journeys and the artists who have shaped them.

Image credits: Spotify