Tiësto & R3HAB unleash highly anticipated collab ‘Run Free (Countdown)’: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan 448

Tiësto and R3HAB have finally released their highly anticipated collaboration, “Run Free (Countdown)”

Dutch superstar DJ Tiësto and multi-platinum DJ and producer R3HAB have finally released their highly anticipated collaboration “Run Free (Countdown)”. The release of this festival heater has had fans on the edge of their seats nearly all of 2023, after both artists have been dropping it in sets since February on the main stages of events like EDC, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Creamfields, and Amsterdam Music Festival. This release follows a long history of collaboration between the two DJs, dating back to 2011 with R3HAB’s official remix of Tiësto’s “Maximal Crazy”, with further work together on 2014’s “Wasted” and Tiësto’s remix of R3HAB’s “Samurai” in the same year.

Tiësto is one of the most successful DJs of all time, with over 128 million records sold and numerous awards. He is known for his high-energy sets and his ability to create anthems that have become classics. R3HAB is also a highly successful DJ and producer, with over 18 million records sold and a loyal following. He is known for his innovative productions and his ability to mix genres, creating a unique sound that is both familiar and fresh.

“Run Free (Countdown)” is a true anthem for Mainstage lovers. The track encapsulates freedom and boundless energy, with driving beats, big room appeal, and mesmerising vocals. It is a surefire hit that will be played on dance floors around the world for years to come.

RUN FREE (Countdown) x @tiesto is OUT NOW! Are you ready?? 🚀 pic.twitter.com/wlIIkgvajN — R3HAB (@R3HAB) November 10, 2023

The two artists have said this about the collaboration:

Tiësto: “R3HAB and I have been waiting eagerly to share ‘Run Free (Countdown).’ We’ve seen the energy it ignites in our live sets all summer, and now, we’re thrilled to finally share it with the world. This track encapsulates freedom and boundless energy, a true anthem for Mainstage lovers.”

R3HAB: “I’m excited to finally join forces with Tiësto. I shared the idea of ‘Run Free (Countdown)’ with him early this year, and he loved it. We’ve played it over 50 times on iconic stages, including Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC, and Creamfields, honing the production to its final form. The countdown call-to-action and drop energy combo is special. This is my biggest 2023 club record, and fans have been going wild. I’m hyped to finally share it with the world.”

“Run Free (Countdown)” is out now on Musical Freedom.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Unfolded PR