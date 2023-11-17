TikTok enhances music discovery with direct integration to Spotify and Apple Music

By Lewis Mulligan 123

Elevate your music discovery experience with the latest feature from TikTok that seamlessly saves songs directly to your Spotify or Apple Music account.

Say goodbye to the hassle of manually searching for songs you hear on TikTok. The popular social media platform has introduced a new feature called “Add to Music App” that allows users to seamlessly save songs directly to their Spotify or Apple Music accounts. This integration streamlines the music discovery process, making it effortless to enjoy full-length tracks from the comfort of your preferred streaming service.

To utilise this feature, simply click the “Add Song” button located next to the song title on any TikTok video. The first time you use this feature, you’ll be prompted to select your preferred music platform, either Spotify or Amazon Music. Once you’ve made your choice, subsequent saved songs will automatically be added to your respective streaming library.

For Spotify users, saved songs will be directly added to your “Liked Songs” playlist. On Amazon Music, saved songs will be added to a dedicated “TikTok Songs” playlist or another playlist of your choosing. This seamless integration ensures that your favorite TikTok tunes are always within reach, ready to be enjoyed on your preferred streaming platform.

This new feature from TikTok further solidifies its position as a powerful music discovery tool. TikTok’s influence on the music industry is undeniable, with songs trending on the platform often achieving mainstream success. The platform has launched the careers of countless artists, both established and emerging, and has played a significant role in helping independent artists gain recognition and establish a sustainable livelihood.

With the introduction of “Add to Music App,” TikTok further strengthens its role as a music discovery hub. Now, every time you hear a captivating tune on TikTok, you can effortlessly transfer it to your preferred streaming service, ensuring that your musical discoveries are always at your fingertips.

Image Credit – Depositphotos.com (Stock)