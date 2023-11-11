Wiwek & Emy Perez deliver ‘TUCUTU’ via Axtone: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 283

With a long legacy of releasing iconic and enduring music, Axtone has set the bar high for itself and has now shared yet another incredible single to add to its monumental catalog. With anticipation being built up in recent weeks, Wiwek has finally released his incredible new single with Emy Perez, the adrenaline-pumping TUCUTU.

While the return of the Swedish House Mafia has certainly dominated newsfeeds in the electronic music space over the last year and a half, its members continue to operate and deliver incredible content and music individually as well, including releases from Axwell’s highly respected Axtone imprint. For the label’s latest offering, the incredible Wiwek gets help from Emy Perez on the club-ready anthem, TUCUTU. Anticipation for the release has been building all year, with help from Axwell himself who dropped the single during a stop at Ibiza.

The new single is a true feel-good banger, delivering three minutes of high-octane energy with Perez’s vocals adding a flare and spark that lifts the single to a new level. Throughout TUCUTU, Wiwek’s pulsing lead drives the single, relentlessly snaking itself amidst the percussion, vocals, and synths, while holding the whole release together. Emy Perez’s bilingual delivery, reverting between ‘fire’ and ‘fuego’ turn up the adrenaline and make for an insatiable sing-a-long. With incredible reactions from fans around the world as both Wiwek and Axwell delivered the single throughout the summer months, its arrival on streaming services will only further embed the track into the electronic music culture.

Be sure to check out TUCUTU below and continue to celebrate the legacy of Axtone as it delivers yet another insatiable anthem.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland