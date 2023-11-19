ZHU and Wax Motif release long-awaited collaboration ‘Better Recognize’: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan

ZHU and Wax Motif, two renowned artists in the electronic music scene, have finally unveiled their long-awaited collaboration titled “Better Recognize.” This electrifying track, designed to ignite dance floors and elevate the energy of any club setting, was highly anticipated by fans following Wax Motif’s tease during his EDC Las Vegas set in May 2022.

Released under the Astralwerks label, “Better Recognize” serves as a precursor to ZHU’s upcoming fourth studio album, GRACE, slated for release on January 19th, 2024. The song seamlessly blends ZHU’s signature feathery vocals with Wax Motif’s grungy bassline, resulting in a captivating blend of beauty and grit.

Wax Motif, a pioneer in the development of the house sound across the United States, expressed his excitement about the collaboration in a statement, stating, “It’s been a long time coming that ZHU and I were able to finally catch up in the studio and work together on music. After years of friendship, it was bound to happen but never forced. ‘Better Recognize’ is the product of two friends coming together and actually making a product we are proud of and something not forced.”

Wax Motif’s versatility is evident in his incorporation of hip-hop, electronic, disco, and R&B elements across his discography. He has collaborated with renowned artists like Euro Trash, Diddy, 220Kid, AC Slater, and Diplo. His debut album, “House Of Wax,” has garnered over 33 million combined global streams.

ZHU’s 2023 GRACE Tour, his first headline run in five years, witnessed sold-out shows across the US, including three consecutive nights at the Hollywood Palladium in Southern California and Brooklyn Mirage in New York. He also partnered with deadmau5 for three Bay Area shows, further solidifying his dominance in the electronic music scene.

