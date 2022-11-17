Search

 

 

black friday
Tech

Black Friday Deals for Music Producers

By
68
Plugins & Instruments
Sample Packs
Courses

Featured Deals

 

W.A. Production: New Deals every week, up to 90% off on Sample packs & Plugins

Featured Products (up to 90% off)

InstaComposer & Expansions

Ultimate MIDI Bundle 2

KSHMR Essential Plugin

Put Me on Drums

Instachord-2

 

BABY Audio: up to 50% off on Bundles & Plugins

Featured Products (up to 50% off)

All Plugins Bundle

Crystalline

IHNY-2

Smooth Operator

Spaced Out

 

Spitfire Audio Black Weekend offer

BLACK WEEKEND PROFESSIONAL Suite £499 / $549 / 549€ *

BT Phobos
Orbis
Spitfire Symphonic Strings Evolutions
Hauschka Composer Toolkit
Woodwind Evolutions

Lamprey - 70% off on all instruments

Featured Products (up to 70% off)

Master Bundle

Designer Bundle

Cloudburst – Playable Guitar Harmonics

Endure – Groundshaking Synth Bass

 

MonoSounds Studio: All products for 10$

Featured Products (up to 70% off)

Master Bundle

Designer Bundle

Cloudburst – Playable Guitar Harmonics

Endure – Groundshaking Synth Bass

 

Emvoice (Real Vocals in your DAW) up to 50% off

Featured Products (up to 50% off)

Keely

Thomas

Lucy

Jay

 

W.A. Production

InstaComposer & Expansions

  • Intelligent MIDI Generation plugin
  • Create Melodies, Phrases, Riffs, Chords & more
  • Infinite ideas at the click of a button
  • Generate 5 tracks simultaneously
  • 120 + presets 

Price: $19.90 (discounted from $99.00)

 

wa production midi bundle

Ultimate MIDI Bundle 2

  • InstaChord
  • InstaScale
  • MIDIQ
  • InstaComposer
  • Chords Pro + Notes

Price: $77.20 (discounted from $385.90)

KSHMR Essentials Plugin

  • KSHMR designed plugin
  • Artist-designed module routing
  • Processing chains for Bass, Drums, Kick, Synths, Vocals and more
  • Focus on easy operation

Price: $19.99 (discounted from $99.00)

wa production pmod
wa production instachord

Price: $16.00 (discounted from $39.90)

Grab the deal

Price: $26.70 (discounted from $89.00)

Grab the deal

BABY Audio

Crystalline

  • Crystalline is a new, state-of-the-art, reverb plugin with a pristine and modern sound
  •  Gives you unprecedented creative control to shape your reflections
  •  Lets you sync reverb start and decay times to your song’s tempo
  •  An evolution of classic 20th century studio reverbs – fully upgraded for today

Price: $49.00 (discounted from $99.00)

 

Smooth Operator

  • Intelligent plugin that brings out clarity and eliminates harsh resonances
  •  Adapts to your audio in realtime and automatically combats fatigued frequency areas
  •  Lets you creatively sculpt and shape your tonal balance without nasty artifacts

Price: $39 (discounted from $69.00)

IHNY-2

  • Engineered for a modern and ultra-aggressive compression sound, perfect for adding power to your tracks
  •  Hosts parallel signal chain internally for a fast and obstacle-free parallel compression workflow
  •  Majorly upgraded V2 of our first ever plugin (I Heart NY) – offering surgical control and a range of new features

Price: $39.00 (discounted from $69.00)

baby audio taip square
baby audio vhs square

TAIP – AI-POWERED TAPE SATURATOR

Price: $39.00 (discounted from $69.00)

Grab the deal

Super VHS – 1980S RETRO COLOR PLUGIN

Price: $29.00 (discounted from $49.00)

Grab the deal

Spitfire Audio

BT Phobos

  • Revolutionary polyconvolution synthesizer, across 3 separate convolvers
  • Contains more than 2000 unique sounds, created by BT, that can be used both as a source or as an impulse response
  • Over 650 presets showcasing the possibilities of Phobos
  • Plugin that loads directly into any DAW that supports VST / VST3 / AU / AAX.

 

Orbis

  • Orbis offers over 2500 extraordinary sounds, born out of organic performances, then treated and transported to epic new dimensions.
  • Perfect for the progressively-minded composer, the sounds in this gargantuan creative compendium range from distorted loops to evolving textures and visceral one-shots; subsonic low-end to ethereal pads.
  • Ideal for producing rich-sounding, panoramic scores.
  • Orbis reimagines the work of global sonic explorer David Fanshawe

Spitfire Symphonic Strings Evolution

  • Beautiful, instantly playable symphonic string textures
  • Captured in the revered acoustic of The Hall at Air Studios
  • With 1 or 2 clicks, you will be armed with something totally unique and inspiring
hauschka spitfire
spitfire woodwind evolutions
Grab the deal
Grab the deal

Lamprey – 70% store wide

Master Bundle

  • Every single product on the store
  • 17 Instruments including Achromic, Aetheric, Atlas, Blackout, Blackout 2, Bloom, Cloudburst & more

Price: $150 AUD (discounted from $290.00)

 

lamprey designer bundle

Designer Bundle

  • collection of Kontakt Instruments and SFX Packs
  • includes 13 instruments and all freebies
  • Instruments for Synths, Pianos, strings, pads, FX & more

Price: $50 AUD (discounted from $150.00)

lamprey endure
lamprey cloudburst

Endure – Groundshaking Synth Bass

Price: FREE DOWNLOAD

Grab the deal

Cloudburst – Playable Guitar Harmonics

Price: $10.00 AUD

Grab the deal

Monosounds Studio

monosounds next gen serum presets

Nextgen Serum Presets Vol.1

  • Over 170 presets
  • 808 Presets, Bass Presets, Instrument Presets, Keys Presets & more

Price: $10 (discounted from $80)

 

monosounds arcadia serum presets

Arcadia – EDM Presets For Xfer Serum

  • 67 presets that were inspired by the atmosphere of Coachella.
  • selection of synth presets for Xfer Serum

Price: $10 (discounted from $40)

monosounds colors serum presets

Colors – 2022 Xfer Serum Presets

  • 74 Xfer Serum Presets
  • Colors brings the modern, the future, and the past together with a diverse and inspiring collection of presets

Price: $10 (discounted from $40)

deep & slap house monosounds
fishlake monosounds

Slap & Deep House MegaPack Vol.1

Price: 10$ 187.5$

Grab the deal

FISHLAKE – Tech House Sample Pack

Price: 10$ 60$

Grab the deal

Emvoice – Real Vocals in your DAW

Keela – Female Vocals

  • Natural Range: D2 to G4
  • Extended Range: C0 to C5

Price: $79.00 (discounted from $99.00)

 

Thomas – Classic Vocoder

  • Range: C0 to C5

Price: $59 (discounted from $99.00)

JAY – Male Voice

Price: $59.00 (discounted from $99.00)

Grab the deal

Lucy – Female Voice

Price: $59.00 (discounted from $99.00)

Grab the deal

Sample Packs

everything bundle PML
pml vocals vol. 1
melodic techno accelerator

Production Music Live Everything Bundle

Price: €297 €5.214,00

 

Grab the deal

Vocals Vol.1 – Sample Pack

Price: €37 EUR €47 EUR

 

Grab the deal

Melodic Techno Accelerator – Bundle

Price: €127 EUR €716 EUR

 

Grab the deal
UPB 2022
UVB 2022
Riemann Acid Techno

Ghosthack Ultimate Producer Bundle

Price: €99.95 €799.95

 

Grab the deal

Ghosthack Ultimate Vocal Bundle

Price: €14.95 €149.95

 

Grab the deal

Riemann Acid Techno 2

Price: £16.95

 

Grab the deal

Courses

beginner to advanced ableton live

Start to finish Ableton Course

  • Hands on Ableton
  • Start to Finish: 2 Full Online Courses
  • Mixing and Mastering
  • Bonus: Samples, Racks & Project Files

Price: €67 EUR €147 EUR

 

ben bohmer masterclass (2)

Msterclass: Ben Böhmer – In The Studio

  • 2h+ of lessons covering
  • idea generation
  • production process
  • favourite effects and processing techniques of Kontakt Instruments SFX Packs& more

Price: €39.90 EUR €99.90 EUR

melodic techno start to finish

Course: Melodic Techno Track from Start to Finish Vol. 2

  • A complete start-to-finish production course with lifetime access. Learn at your own pace.
  • 29+ Studio sessions with LAR / PML
  • 3h+ online video sessions with lifetime-access
  • All Samples and Loops used in this project. All samples are 100% Royalty Free for Professional and Personal Use

Price: €33 EUR €57 EUR

0

Hemant has been actively involved in the dance music industry with over 2 years of experience. Currently working as a Project Manager and heading the We Rave You Tech division. Get in touch via email or Instagram

[email protected]