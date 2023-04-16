Calvin Harris is closing Coachella 2023: Live

By Yotam Dov

Calvin Harris, one of the world’s biggest DJs and music producers, is set to take the Coachella stage by storm at 11:35 pm PDT.

With numerous chart-topping hits under his belt, Calvin Harris has become a household name in the music industry. Some of his biggest tracks include “We Found Love” featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For” featuring Rihanna, “Summer,” and “Blame” featuring John Newman, to name just a few. His unique sound, which blends EDM with pop and hip hop influences, has captivated audiences worldwide.

In addition to his past hits, Calvin Harris has just released a brand new track, “Miracle,” with the talented Ellie Goulding. The song is already receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike and is sure to be a highlight of his Coachella set.

But it’s not just about the music. Harris is also known for putting on a spectacular live show, complete with dazzling visuals and high-energy performances that will leave you breathless. With his infectious beats and electrifying stage presence, Calvin Harris is sure to deliver an unforgettable performance at Coachella.

Calvin Harris is currently live on the Coachella stage from Coachella 2023. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just a casual listener, this is one performance you won’t want to miss. With his chart-topping hits, new track “Miracle,” and mesmerizing live show, the multi-platinum DJ and producer is sure to leave you wanting more.

Image Credit: Ultra / Courtesy of SOLO LDN PR