Best presets for Spire in 2022

By Feron 2

Spire is a VST synth plugin and is used by renowned artists such as Armin van Buuren, Ferry Corsten, and Hardwell to name a few. It’s currently one of the most popular synth plugins thanks to its simplicity and effectiveness. Catering to its popularity, there are plenty of presets available for Spire in the market. Whether you’re looking for lead sounds suitable for hardstyle or pad sounds suitable for RnB, Spire got them all. Down below we’ve made a list of the best presets for Spire in 2022.

Top 10 best presets for Spire in 2022

1. Progressive House For Spire Vol. 1 by Resonance Sound

A total of 64 Progressive House presets are included in the pack. Find a range of basses, leads, plucks, and FX sounds within this Spire preset bank. The pack is full of lush synths, crisp leads & heavy bass sounds.

Buy Here

2. FUTURE RNB TRAP by Reveal Sound

This collection of RnB sounds holds on to 65 modern preset sounds, suitable for club and pop music. You’ll find plucks, leads, basses, synths, FX, and much more that can be heard within the promo mix. Just like all the other preset banks, these sounds are 100% royalty-free.

Buy Here

3. Collider EDM by Aiyn Zahev Sounds

Collider EDM is the successor to Zahev’s Altitude bank and includes 73 Spire presets. Distorted, gorgeous, dreamy, and harsh can describe the sounds within this second volume. All of the leads plucks, basses, FX, pads, etc. are suitable for both melody and heavy-hitting genres.

Buy Here

4. Altitude by Aiyn Zahev Sounds

Aiyn Zahev Sounds compiled 70 of his best presets, using punchy envelopes and rich filters, into this Altitude bank. Get your hands on 70 Spire presets, 70+ Cubase MIDI loops, 70+ standard MIDI files, and different ReSpire patch versions. Immersive yourself in the world of trance while listening to big chords, dreamy plucks, and deep basses.

Buy Here

5. ULTIMATE SPIRE EDM BUNDLE by Highlife Samples

This bundle holds on to 3 soundbanks including punchy drums, deep basses, and aggressive leads. This ultimate bundle is suitable for Melbourne Bounce, Trance, House, Electro, and Big Room. Buy this pack and save 25% off the full 3-bank value.

Buy Here

6. HIGHLIFE EDM by Reveal Sound

The perspective and expectation of “big” sounding samples are included within this EDM soundbank. Take your Bigroom House, Progressive House, or Trance track to the next level while using these 62 Spire presets. Included within are several plucks, basses, leads, FX, and drums. Even the melodies used by Reveal Sound while creating the demo song, are included.

Buy Here

7. Progressive Moments Vol.1 by Sound 7

This first volume contains the most effective preset sounds that are suitable for melodic genres. Multi oscillations, including wavetable and FM, have been used in order to achieve these sounds. Included within are 17 basses, 21 leads, 12 pads, and 16 pluck sounds. All of the presets are level matched, at which minimal adjustments are required.

Buy Here

8. Retron Vol.1 by Sound 7

A total of 64 presets form this first volume of Retron by Sound 7. 80’s Synthwave envelope, retro synthwave effects, and level matching have been applied in order to create the character of Retron. Included within are 12 basses, 12 leads, 10 synths, 10 pads, 10 plucks, and 10 FX.

Buy Here

9. FuturX by ExoSun

This library includes over 140 Spire presets, made by nonother than Casey “ExoSun” Baldwin. Expect acid basslines/sequences, drums, SFX, synths, guitars, keyboards, leads, and more. Included within are 16 additional library patches used in the ManFigureMusic Demo “SuperGiant”.

Buy Here

10. What About: Free EDM Sylenth1 & Spire Presets by W.A. Production

This sample pack for both Sylenth1 & Spire, holds on to 160 high-quality preset sounds suitable for Tech, Deep, House, and Electro. A total of 60 Spire sounds are included inspired by Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, and David Guetta. Expect basses, leads, plucks, pads, chords, bells, and FX. All of this for absoltutely no cost!

Buy Here

Next article: Best free reverb VST plugins in 2022

Image Credits: Reveal Sound Spire