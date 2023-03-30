NAMM 2023 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of MIDI

The annual NAMM show showcases all the new tools of major manufacturers across the globe. This year, NAMM announced that there are 2 special celebrations happening during the 2023 show- the 40th anniversary of MIDI and the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Special events regarding these occasions will take place. Have a look down below to find out what to expect.

The NAMM 2023 show will be taking place from the 13th-15th of April this year, and it will be dedicated to 40th anniversary of MIDI and the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. In between all of the new tools, gadgets, and performances you can enjoy a trip down memory lane. MIDI and Hip-Hop are, since the beginning, made for each other and that’s the reason why they should be celebrated in style.

The [email protected] celebration will be held on Saturday, April 15th at the Center Plaza Yamaha Grand Stage from 3:15 PM to 5:00 PM. Multiple performances will be taking place by artists such as Mike Garson, Ellis Hall, Resonant Alien, and more. Besides that, a vast range of equipment that holds onto MIDI will be displayed at the MIDI zone (front of Hall A). A total of 30 companies are exhibiting their newest innovations regarding MIDI and MIDI themselves are also showcasing a new development. This upgrade is the biggest advance in music since their debut at the 1983 NAMM show. MIDI 2.0 will be demonstrated.

MIDI 2.0 has already been introduced to the world by implementing it into different prototypes from KORG, Yamaha, and Roland, but this time MIDI Manufacturers Association will be demonstrating it themselves. This second version stands for two-way conversations where devices can communicate properly and exchange information with each other. From now on, MIDI is also packed with profiles that will configure devices for a particular way of usage. Detection if the device has a mixer profile for instance is possible. It will map the controls automatically to the sliders, knobs, etc.

Make sure to attend this year’s show or keep an eye out on the socials of NAMM in order to be updated with the latest developments.

