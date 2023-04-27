60% of musicians are already using AI to make music

By Hemant Khatri 2.23k

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the music industry in countless ways. From helping to identify new talent to streamlining music distribution, the technology is having a profound impact on the way music is made, marketed, and consumed. In fact, recent research by Ditto Music suggests that as much as 60% of musicians are already using AI to make music.

Here are the top findings of the survey conducted by Ditto Music over 1200+ existing Ditto users.

59.5% of artists already use AI within their music projects. 11% of artists used it for songwriting 20.3% of artists have used it for music production 30.6% of artists have used it for mastering music 38% of artists have used it for music artwork 47.1% of artists would use AI for songwriting 61.5% of artists would use it for music production 68% of artists would use it for mastering music 76.5% of artists would use it for music artwork 28.5% of artists said they would never use AI Reasons for artists not using AI: Lack of access to AI tools

Haven’t had time

Lack of creativity

Affordability

AI is also transforming the way music is made, marketed, and distributed. By imitating popular singer voices, creating chord progressions to analyzing data from streaming services and social media, artificial intelligence algorithms can identify new trends and potential hits, helping musicians and record labels to make informed decisions about their marketing strategies.

Despite the potential benefits of artificial intelligence in music production, some critics have expressed concerns about the impact of technology on artistic creativity. They argue that relying too heavily on AI-generated music could lead to a homogenization of the music industry, with all music sounding the same. However, proponents of the technology argue that AI is simply a tool that can be used to enhance creativity, not replace it.

In conclusion, it is already having a profound impact on the music industry, with as much as 60% of musicians using technology to make music. While there are valid concerns about the impact of AI on artistic creativity, the potential benefits of the technology are too significant to ignore. As artificial intelligence technology continues to evolve and improve, we can expect to see even more innovative uses of AI in music production, marketing, and distribution.

Image credits: Hitesh Choudhary on Unsplash