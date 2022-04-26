The best 808 sample packs for trap & hip-hop in 2022

808 sub kicks form an essential part of the modern-day bass music. As a producer of trap, hip-hop, dubstep, and all the heavier varieties of electronic music, it is essential that you have a good collection of subs & kicks in your library – be it in the form of ready-made samples, one-shots, loops, or created by yourself thanks to plugins such as Serum or Massive. However, if you feel that you need some good 808’s for your music, here’s a list of the best 808 sample packs down below.

Best 808 sample packs for trap & hip-hop:

1. Zenhiser Universal 808 Kicks – €26.94

2. SURGE Sounds 808 Vol. 1 – $10.00

3. Apollo Sound 808 Bass Samples – $26.26

4. Cymatics Trap and 808s – $37.00

5. Patches Zones 808 Bass Samples – $8.08

Check out down below the short descriptions of all mentioned 808 sample packs & also, as always, there are some free brilliant 808 sample packs for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

Universal 808 Kicks is one of the most various 808 kick drum test packs at any point made, this was Zenhiser’s aim guaranteeing an 808 kick pack that could be utilized in almost every studio around the world. They utilized a huge number of detachable fx and equipment to catch tone, warmth and a sonic character never heard in 808 kicks. In total pack consists of 300 different 808 kicks, from Short to Falling & FX.

2. SURGE Sounds 808 Vol. 1 – $10.00 This pack is the freshest collection of 100 808 bass one-shots inspired by Kodak Black, Travis Scott, Offset, and a lot of others trap/ hip-hop heavyweights. 808 Vol. 1 is loaded with basses in keys C, C#, D, D#, E, F, G, A & B. to push your hip-hop productions to the next, pro level. It’s based upon quality examination of the 808s used in outline besting hits of mentioned acts. Buy Here Listen to a preview of the pack here

3. Apollo Sound 808 Bass Samples – $26.26 To make this pack happen, Apollo Sound took the famous Roland TR-808 drum machine and scarcely any incredible simple and computerized equipment synths (Dave Smith Mopho, Yamaha Motif, Access Virus, Korg Volca Bass), inspected a huge measure of sound sources from them, tuned and blended it flawlessly. It is an absolute comp of top-notch 808 basses interminably rousing and indispensable in the possession of any trap & hip-hop artist or music producer. More than 350 sounds in total, including one-shots, MIDI 808 loops, Xfer Serum 808 presets, etc. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Apollo Sound · 808 Bass Samples (808 Sample Pack) Buy Here

Motivated by the adaptability of trap genre, Cymatics’ accomplished creation group made “Trap and 808s” Premium Sample Library – a widely inclusive assortment of 900+ samples that feature the absolute best that Trap music has to bring to the table. You’ll discover rich 808 kicks in each and every key included within the sample pack. Cymatics put additional accentuation on ensuring the sub and music came through for every one of them – in any event, for the most minimal notes.

This pack highlights 100 produced using scratch tuned 808 bass sounds. The vast majority of these were making utilizing simple synthesizers, computerized sine waves, guitar amps, and uncommon percussion from different pATCHES’ packs. The entirety of the examples are without eminence, tuned to C, and composed by length and effect.

5 best FREE 808 sample packs:

1. Cymatics 808 Mob – Hip-Hop Sample Pack (Limited time only)

2. Trisamples 808 Trapstep Pack Vol. 2

3. BVKER FREE 808s

4. Yxnghvn Heavens 808 Bass Samples Volume 2

5. Loop Cult UNIT: 808