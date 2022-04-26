The best 808 sample packs for trap & hip-hop in 2022
808 sub kicks form an essential part of the modern-day bass music. As a producer of trap, hip-hop, dubstep, and all the heavier varieties of electronic music, it is essential that you have a good collection of subs & kicks in your library – be it in the form of ready-made samples, one-shots, loops, or created by yourself thanks to plugins such as Serum or Massive. However, if you feel that you need some good 808’s for your music, here’s a list of the best 808 sample packs down below.
Best 808 sample packs for trap & hip-hop:
1. Zenhiser Universal 808 Kicks – €26.94
2. SURGE Sounds 808 Vol. 1 – $10.00
3. Apollo Sound 808 Bass Samples – $26.26
4. Cymatics Trap and 808s – $37.00
5. Patches Zones 808 Bass Samples – $8.08
Check out down below the short descriptions of all mentioned 808 sample packs & also, as always, there are some free brilliant 808 sample packs for you in case you make it to the end of the article!
Premium 808 sample packs:
5 best FREE 808 sample packs:
Photo credits: Photo by Steve Harvey on Unsplash