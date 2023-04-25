AAS Multiphonics CV-2: Modular synth and FX excellence

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 81

Montreal-based AAS are one of the most well-known brands in digital instruments, producing a laundry list of some of the most popular synths and FX plugins on the web. Now, one of their most beloved products is back and updated to be even more powerful- enter Multiphonics CV-2!

The new edition of this well-received plugin takes everything that made the original so admired and turns it up to 11. Six of the existing modules have received enhanced stereo capabilities and new audio input processing features; a new browser makes for more efficient navigation throughout. A brand new scalable UI and improved workflow make for greater convenience. 15 new modules (including a saturator, crusher, logic gate, splitter, crossfader, mid-side, panner, filters, etc.) and a whopping 150 new synth and effect patches mean there’s even more content to play with. In addition, Multiphonics can now be used as an effect processor in your DAW of choice.

Multiphonics CV-2 is now available from the AAS website– for a limited time, you can purchase the plugin by itself at an introductory discounted price of $99 (down from $149) or as a bundle with the Modular City enhand Currents sound packs (an $80 value) at a price of $129 (down from $189). Watch the video below for a quick overview from AAS!

Image credit: AAS (press)

