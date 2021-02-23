Ableton Live 11 is available for download now

Having teased off the live 11 version and its unique features back in November 2020, the official live 11 version is now available for download on Ableton’s website. Ableton had announced massive updates on Recording, Performance, and Production helping musicians to optimize their workflow and get even more creative within the DAW. The public beta of the DAW was made available soon after the announcement and witnessed thousands of producers downloading the beta version to test out the new features.

Ableton Live 11 has a total of 6 extra additions in comparison to the live 10 version. The update includes:

Comping

Improvements on the MIDI channels

New Plugins (Hybrid Reverb, Spectral Resonator, Spectral Time, Pitch Loop 89, Inspired by Nature instruments)

Performance Updates

Unpredictability (Note chance, Velocity Chance & Follow actions)

New instruments & Curated collections (Upright Piano, Brass Quartet & String Quartet)

Ableton is definitely one of the most popular DAWs among music producers and the live 11 version takes into consideration the requirements of the producer community.

How to download Ableton Live 11?

The latest version of Ableton can be downloaded from the official website. There are 3 different variants available for the DAW namely: Intro(USD 99), Standard(USD 499) & Suite(USD 749). You can also try the Live 11 Suite for free for a period of 90 days.

Check out all the Ableton Live 11 features in a single video down below.

