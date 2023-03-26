Ableton Live 11 is now available at a 20 percent discount. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced music producer, Ableton Live 11 has all the features you need to create amazing music.

Ableton Live 11 is a versatile and powerful software designed for electronic music production, live performance, and DJing. The latest version, Live 11, includes a range of exciting new features, including MIDI Polyphonic Expression (MPE), which allows for more expressive and dynamic performances, and a new Comping feature, which makes it easier to piece together the perfect take.

But that’s not all – Ableton Live 11 also comes with a huge selection of built-in instruments and effects, allowing you to create any sound you can imagine. The software also features a streamlined interface that is easy to navigate, making it the perfect choice for anyone who wants to get started with music production.

One of the best things about Ableton Live 11 is its versatility. Whether you’re a singer-songwriter, a hip-hop producer, or a techno DJ, Ableton Live 11 has everything you need to create your own unique sound. And with the 20 percent discount, there has never been a better time to invest in this amazing software.

But don’t just take our word for it – Ableton Live 11 has received rave reviews from music producers and enthusiasts around the world. With its intuitive interface, powerful features, and endless creative possibilities, it’s no wonder that Ableton Live 11 has become the go-to software for music production.

Ableton Live 11 is currently available for 20% off. The base Live 11 Intro option is down from $99 to $79, whereas the standard edition is now available for $359 instead of $449. The suite edition on the other hand is now available for $599. The sale runs till 28 March so make sure to grab it before the offer lapses.