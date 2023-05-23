Ableton Push 3 – First Look, Specs, Price & more

Standalone Instrument

With Push 3, Ableton invites you to disconnect from your computer and be fully present with your music. You can send your Live sets to Push and work without a computer, enabling a more immersive and focused creative experience. And when you’re ready to reconnect, seamlessly transition back to your computer and continue your music production journey. This is the first time Ableton has released a standalone version of Push.

| Best Mastering Plugins in 2023 for Music Producers & Audio Engineers – Click here to checkout

Built-in Audio Interface

Push 3 features a built-in audio interface that allows you to plug your instruments directly into the device. This means you can record your audio straight into your set without the need for additional equipment. Moreover, Push also offers the capability to send CV and gate signals to your modular setup, expanding your creative possibilities even further.

Longevity

Ableton understands the importance of longevity and adaptability in music production equipment. Push 3 is built with sturdy construction and a feature set that grows alongside the development of Ableton Live. Moreover, the user-upgradeable parts of Push 3 take longevity to the next level. You can easily replace the processor, battery, or hard drive to keep up with advancements in technology, ensuring that Push 3 remains a reliable and relevant tool in your music-making arsenal.

Intuitive Navigation and Display

Push 3 is designed with a focus on simplicity and ease of use. The navigation system allows you to effortlessly source sounds and devices from your library, while the jog wheel enables quick and precise MIDI editing. The large LCD display provides a clear overview of your session and detailed information about your devices, allowing you to stay focused on creating without unnecessary distractions.

Two Configurations

Ableton understands that every musician’s needs and budget may vary. With Push 3, you have the option to set it up in two different configurations. The first configuration includes a processor, battery, and hard drive, allowing Push to function as a standalone instrument. Alternatively, you can connect Push to your computer for music production without these components. If you decide to upgrade later, the Upgrade Kit enables you to add the standalone components, and you can also replace the processor, battery, or hard drive to keep up with the latest technological advancements.

Price