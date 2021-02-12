Ableton confirms release date of Live 11

By Olivier Jeske 31

Ableton, one of the most popular developers of music production software, has confirmed the release date of the latest version, Ableton Live 11. The first announcement of the new version of Ableton appeared back in November and was met with great excitement from producers. Their satisfaction with the new features of the program was openly expressed by such artists as Chris Lake, Jauz, KSHMR, Kayzo, and Dillon Francis. According to the first of mentioned, vocal comping will be a game-changer. Live 11 will feature a number of new devices and features, such as Hybrid Reverb, Spectral Resonator, Spectral Time, Inspired by Nature, and PitchLoop89. The new software is sure to appeal to live musicians, as the Tempo Following feature will listen and adjust its tempo based on incoming audio in real-time. Follow Actions have also been enriched, which from now on will be linked to the length of the clip and will allow you to create evolving arrangements. Three new instruments will join the Ableton Live 11 library – Upright Piano, Brass Quartet, and String Quartet. You can find all the details about what’s new in Live 11 here.

Ableton Live 11 will be released on February 23, 2021. On this occasion Live 10 is currently available at a 20% discount and costs €279 for the Standard version and €479 for the Suite version. Live 11 Intro will cost €79, you can buy Live 11 Standard for €349 and the Suite version for €599.

Ableton Live 11: What’s new?

Photo credits: Ableton