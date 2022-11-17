ADSR Black Friday: Deals on Plugins, Sample Packs, Courses & more
ADSR is back with another Black Friday sale for 2022, and the savings, at up to 90% off, will not disappoint. Over 3,000 sound packs, 250+ video courses, and 200+ plugins are on sale through November 30th, meaning you’re sure to find whatever your heart desires at a great price. We’ve gone ahead and compiled some of the best deals for the sale below, featuring a bevy of plugins (both individual and bundled) and sound packs as well as online courses to learn about everything from music theory to how to get the best out of specific DAWs.
Best of ADSR Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals
(Original price in parenthesis)
Plugin Bundles:
- BABY Audio Black Friday Bundle – $49($118)
- Audified Black Friday Bundle – $29 ($108)
- Stagecraft Producers Bundle – $55($120)
- MeldaProduction’s Black Friday Toolkit – $59($177)
- United Plugins Tuning Essentials – $70 ($195)
- SirenFX Generators Bundle – $25($120)
- Trap VST Bundle – $20($36)
- NoiseAsh Black Friday Grab Bag – $39($329.90)
- Sick Noise Collection – $22($149)
- Colorful Instruments Bundle – $34.90 ($91.90)
Plugins:
- ADSR Drum Machine – $49($69)
- ADSR Hexcel – $17.99($24.99)
- CloudBounce Lifetime- $99 ($2,098.90)
- BFD3 Drum Toolkit – $49.99($329)
- Liveloop Lite – $29($350)
- Neoverb by iZotope – $25($99)
- VS – Visual Synthesizer – $29.70($99)
- Mastering The Mix – Animate – $29($66)
- Inphonik – RYM2612- $16.20($54)
- MAutoVolume by Melda – 29.50($59)
- MIDI Madness 3 – $45($75)
- UJAM – Phat 2 – $29($99)
- W.A. Production – Vocal Limiter – $7.96($19.90)
- Electronik Sound Lab – 808 Bass Module 5 – $10($36)
- Cherry Audio – Polymode Synthesizer – $19($49)
- United Plugins – Transmutator – $41($82)
Sound Bundles:
- Serum Presets – 6 packs for $20
- Vital Presets – 6 packs for $20
- Drum, Bass & Percussion Sample packs – 6 packs for $20
- Guitar Sample Packs – 6 packs for $20
- Cthulhu preset bundle – 6 packs for $20
- XLN Audio RC – 20 Preset bundle – 6 packs for $20
Courses:
- GratuiTous 6-course bundle- $39 ($174)
- GratuiTous Music Theory and Chords for Beatmakers- $14.40
- Vital Quickstart Guide- $23.40
- Get Started Making Music- $11.40
- Logic 10.5 Explained- $19
- Virus TI Masterclass- $15 ($25)
- ADSR Black Friday Yearly Subscription Sale- $99 annually ($168 annually)
Click here to check out the full sale!
Read Next: Xfer Serum Presets Black Friday Deals 2022
Image Credits: ADSR