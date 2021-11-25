ADSR Black Friday: Deals on Plugins, Sample Packs, Courses & more

ADSR is back with another Black Friday sale for 2021, and the savings, at up to 90% off, will not disappoint. Over 3,000 sound packs, 250+ video courses, and 200+ plugins are on sale through November 30th, meaning you’re sure to find whatever your heart desires at a great price. We’ve gone ahead and compiled some of the best deals for the sale below, featuring a bevy of plugins (both individual and bundled) and sound packs as well as online courses to learn about everything from music theory to how to get the best out of specific DAWs.

Best of ADSR Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

(Original price in parenthesis)

Plugins:

Plugin Bundles:

Sound Bundles:

Courses:

