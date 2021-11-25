ADSR Black Friday: Deals on Plugins, Sample Packs, Courses & more
ADSR is back with another Black Friday sale for 2021, and the savings, at up to 90% off, will not disappoint. Over 3,000 sound packs, 250+ video courses, and 200+ plugins are on sale through November 30th, meaning you’re sure to find whatever your heart desires at a great price. We’ve gone ahead and compiled some of the best deals for the sale below, featuring a bevy of plugins (both individual and bundled) and sound packs as well as online courses to learn about everything from music theory to how to get the best out of specific DAWs.
Best of ADSR Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals
(Original price in parenthesis)
Plugins:
- NoiseAsh Vocal Finalizer- $29.90 ($90)
- Air Music Tech Xpand!2- $20.70 ($69)
- Cherry Audio CA2600- $19.99 ($39)
- Thenatan Tape Piano- $12.50 ($50)
- Initial Audio Reverse- $9.99 ($49)
- DJ Swivel Spread- $19.50 ($39)
- Air Music Tech Hybrid 3- $38.70 ($129)
- Red Sounds Modern Vox Engine- $29.95 ($89.95)
- Soundyan Zanza & Kalimba- $15.00 ($30)
- Soundyan Interstellar Waterphone- $39 (78)
Plugin Bundles:
- Arturia Pigments + ADSR exclusive- $105 ($247)
- CloudBounce Lifetime- $99 ($2,098.90)
- Kilohearts Toolbox Ultimate- $299 ($1,289)
- Thenatan Black Friday Bundle- $39 ($374.40)
- Soundspear Complete Collection- $29.99 ($157.69)
- United Plugins Exclusive Bundle- $77 ($211.50)
- BABY Audio All Plugins Bundle- $129 ($383)
- Addictive Keys: Trio Bundle- $74.97 ($149.95)
- New Nation Drum Beast Bundle- $12 ($35)
Sound Bundles:
- Patchmaker 3300 Presets: Anniversary Bundle- $25 ($379.99)
- New Nation Baker’s Dozen Bundle- $30 (265)
- Black Friday Vocals Bundle- $20 ($110.92)
- Black Friday MIDI Bundle- $20 ($128.47)
- AngelicVibes Sounds Trap Massive Presets Bundle Pack- $20 ($114)
- New Nation Ulimate MIDI Library Collection- $35 ($110)
- Black Friday Instrumental Bundle- $20 ($141.60)
Courses:
- GratuiTous 6-course bundle- $39 ($174)
- GratuiTous Music Theory and Chords for Beatmakers- $14.40
- Vital Quickstart Guide- $23.40
- Get Started Making Music- $11.40
- Logic 10.5 Explained- $19
- Virus TI Masterclass- $15 ($25)
- ADSR Black Friday Yearly Subscription Sale- $99 annually ($168 annually)
