Top 5 affordable VST Synthesizers

By Hemant Khatri 8.87k

Synthesizers are electronic musical instruments that generate sounds (oscillators) by combining signals of different frequencies. Synthesizers have the ability to create an indefinite amount of new sounds with the help of oscillators & modulators etc. These instruments were only affordable for the big music companies or the rich people, around the early 90’s. Robert Moog was the first one to bring more affordable synthesizers to the market. As these instruments were a breakthrough in that period, they revolutionized the synthesizer industry. Imperfections gave that music the identity we all know it for, but throughout the years these instruments were getting more affordable and compact. More and more people could get in touch with these instruments. With the evolution of computers and their computational powers, the virtual version of these synthesizers also became possible. There are so many virtual synthesizers out there such as Serum, Sylenth1, Omnisphere etc. however they come at a cost that couldn’t be afforded by many upcoming producers. For that purpose, we have prepared a list of the best 5 affordable VST synths in the market for you.

Top 5 affordable VST synths in 2022:

Addiction Synth by Stagecraft – €66.50

Stagecraft’s new synth is a professional sounding subtractive synthesizer. The user-interface is quite simple and easy to understand. It is quite efficient in making a wide variety of sounds ranging from sharp plucks to warm and smooth pads. Some other features of the synthesizer include multiple voices, velocity sensitivity, mono/polyphonic switching, versatile LFOs and filter, and effects. Everything you will expect from a synthesizer is right in front of you. The main key points of the development are power, simplicity, automation, design, and spectrum. Even if you are new to sound design and music production, using Addiction Synths to create patches won’t be a difficult task for you.

Check the review below.

2. Cherry Audio Dreamsynth – €36.00

VST Synths like Dremsynth present a discerning selection of classic synthesizer sounds. Featuring 1100+ presets – thick synth leads, pulsating arpeggios, retro FM pianos, spacious pads and bubbly warm basses play beautifully alongside sci-fi era FX and even analogue styled drum hits. This one is perfect for genres like Techno, experimental, IDM, disco music, as it will add those retro feelings to your songs. It’s a perfect synthesizer where you don’t need to add a lot of stuff to make it sound good. Check out the affordable VST synth plugin in action down below.

3. Cherry Audio – DCO-106 – €21.18

Cherry Audio’s DCO-106 recreates the unique sonic footprint of one of the most iconic 80’s polysynths, Juno 106 in outstanding detail while adding modern features for massively expanded creativity. The DCO-106 is both easy to understand and powerful to explore, creating a massive array of sonic landscapes, cutting lead sounds, warm and hazy pads, punchy synthetic electro drums, and far more. This plugin contains features like 16-voice polyphony, rich stereo chorus, 3 reverb modes, full-featured delay section with tempo sync, unison detune for massive lead and bass sounds, to give you the freedom you need as a producer. This affordable synth VST is a must-have if you are a synth wave producer. You can find an overview of the plugin below.

4. Audio Damage – Phosphor 3 – €52.09

Phosphor is a unique VST synth modeled on the alphaSyntauri, a vintage digital additive synth from the early 80s. The original alphaSyntauri required an Apple IIe to operate, but Audio Damage has gone ahead and eliminated the middle-man so you can have this classic digital synth in your DAW of choice. Version 3 once more modernizes the original’s tried and tested feature set. Besides plenty of improvements, it comes with a new design, expanded modulation options, MPE support, TUN-file support for non-equal-tempered tunings, and our brand new preset browser. This plugin has its focus on parts like the Oscillators, Modulators, Expression, and Sharing. Some great features like Dual Delays, Noise Sources, Cross Modulation, and Vintage modes will add up to creating that unique sound. Check the preview of the plugin down below.

5. Codex Wavetable Synth – €30.40

Waves are one of the most reputed plugin development companies out there. Waves Codex is a cutting-edge polyphonic synthesizer based on an advanced granular wavetable engine and powered by Waves’ Virtual Voltage technology. Designed to create sounds that range from warm acoustic and analog emulations to completely new, never-before-heard intricate and evolving textures, Codex’s sound design capabilities put infinite possibilities at your fingertips. This affordable synthesizer comes with an Arpeggiator/16-step sequence, Integrated chorus, delay, reverb, distortion and bit crusher effects, visual dynamic waveforms, plugin, and standalone instrument. If you are looking for that specific Waves sound than this is your go-to synthesizer. Check out the preview of this affordable VST synth plugin below.

