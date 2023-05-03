3 AI audio tools that will blow your mind

By Hemant Khatri 3.51k

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the audio recording industry, allowing users to process and manipulate audio files with advanced algorithms. AI audio tools can enhance the quality of audio recordings, remove background noise, and master audio files automatically. In this article, we’ll introduce you to three AI-powered audio tools that can help you take your audio production to the next level and achieve professional-level results.

| HOT DEAL: New Sound of Techno (Melodic Techno sample pack) – Click here to checkout

1. iZotope RX 10

RX 10 is the latest version of Izotope’s advanced audio editing software that features powerful AI tools for audio processing. The new Text Navigation feature instantly displays the analyzed dialogue’s text on the spectrogram timeline, allowing users to navigate through the audio quickly. Multiple Speaker Detection is another impressive feature that distinguishes between different voices in an audio file, making it easier to apply per-person processing for a consistent mix. The new assistant plug-in called Repair Assistant recognizes problems and proposes a repair chain, which is tweakable using easy-to-use dials. The upgraded Spectral Recovery neural net now improves the quality of re-synthesized upper and lower frequencies for non-studio-grade equipment. Spectral Repair and Spectral De-noise are two AI-powered tools that can remove unwanted frequencies and noise from any recording. Dialogue De-reverb is another feature that can rescue production audio with too much reverb, optimized to separate dialogue from the reverb. De-click and De-rustle can automatically identify and remove clicks and microphone noise, respectively, while De-wind can eliminate low-frequency rumble caused by wind. Music Rebalance is a unique feature that allows users to control the gain of vocals, bass, percussion, and other instruments in a mix. Finally, De-clip can recover recordings with digital and analog clipping artifacts. With RX 10, users can expect to achieve professional-quality results for their audio recordings.

know more

Check out the potential of RX in the video down below:

2. Descript

Descript’s Overdub is an innovative tool that allows users to create an ultra-realistic text-to-speech model of their voice or choose from a selection of stock voices. Powered by Lyrebird AI, Overdub achieves state-of-the-art voice synthesis for a seamless user experience. The best part? Overdub is free for all Descript accounts, with unlimited vocabulary available for pro accounts. With privacy in mind, users can only clone their own voice. Overdub blends seamlessly into real recordings, matching tonal characteristics on both sides and enabling mid-sentence changes. With multiple voices available, users can select the best fit for any performance or setting. Collaborators can also use your Overdub voice for trusted sharing.

Overdub’s ease of use makes correcting audio recordings as simple as typing, eliminating the need to return to the recording studio. Users can also take advantage of Descript’s diverse library of high-quality pre-recorded stock voices to add voiceovers to their video or audio content. Overdub is the only 44.1KHz broadcast quality speech synthesizer, making it a standout choice compared to competitors like Google and Amazon. Whether you’re a content creator, podcaster, or simply looking to streamline your audio recording process, Overdub offers a revolutionary solution for ultra-realistic voice cloning.

know more

3. Adobe Podcast

Podcasting has become increasingly popular in recent years, and with it, the demand for tools to improve the production process. Adobe Podcast AI is a cloud-based service that uses AI to make podcasting easier and more efficient. With this tool, users can generate transcripts, captions, keywords, summaries, and more. Adobe Podcast AI allows users to edit their podcast by editing the transcript, applying filters and noise reduction to their audio, and even recording with others remotely using a shared link. The Mic Check AI ensures a high-quality microphone setup, while project templates help get things moving faster. With integration with Adobe Audition, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Spark, and more, Adobe Podcast AI is designed to help users create professional-quality podcasts with minimal effort and time.

know more

In conclusion, AI audio tools are a game-changer in the audio recording industry, allowing users to achieve professional-level results with minimal effort and time. iZotope RX 10, Descript, and Adobe Podcast AI are three excellent examples of AI-powered tools that can help users enhance the quality of their audio recordings, remove background noise, and master audio files automatically. Whether you’re a content creator, podcaster, or simply looking to streamline your audio recording process, these AI audio tools are sure to blow your mind.

Next article: Top 10 Must-Have Plugins for Music Production in 2023

Image credits: Descript