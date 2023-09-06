This Air Purifier plays music while it cleans

Vox Aeris ingeniously fuses air purification and music into one device. The battery-powered unit designed by Selene Sarı comprises an air purifier and speaker. Its triple-play design has cleaning, listening, and Vox modes. This forward-thinking product makes purified air accessible while entertaining with melodies.

The genius of Vox Aeris lies in its triple-play design. It has a cleaning mode, a listening mode, and the remarkable Vox mode that purifies the air while playing tunes to keep you entertained – unlike other air purifiers that sit idle.

Existing air purifiers have hefty price tags and use non-recyclable filters. Vox Aeris breaks this mold by making home air purification affordable and eco-friendly. It uses inexpensive, recyclable fabric filters that are highly effective.

For air purification, Vox Aeris leverages the scientific process of particle agglomeration. Its internal fans create turbulence while its speaker produces low-frequency sounds. This acoustic choreography encourages particles to group together like rolling snowballs. The particles are then trapped in the recyclable, laser-engraved filter.

At home or in the office, Vox Aeris serves as a melodic reminder that breathing clean is essential while entertaining with music. Thanks to its battery-powered design, it can also be used as a portable speaker outdoors.

The façade has both speaker and air purifier functions. A screen on the left displays the surrounding air quality. Buttons in the middle control the purifying and listening modes. A dial on the right provides precise command over the tunes’ tone and volume for an optimal auditory experience.

Image credits: Art of Aero