Akai Pro and Beatclub announce MPC Live 2 Timbaland Edition

Timbaland has announced the release of his ‘Bounce Coming Up’ drum kit, which features all of the hard-hitting and unique samples he uses to create his beats. In celebration of this release, AKAI has teamed up with the American record producer to create a special edition of one of their famous samplers. This version includes some exciting new additions, which we will explore below.

The original AKAI MPC Live 2 sampler is one of the flagship products in the world of sampling gear. This 16-padded tool boasts a total of 8 different pad banks, a master knob, note repeat, UNDO, copy, step sequencer, menu, mute, play, stop, record, overdub, and a fully-fledged screen that provides all the details about the placement and volume of the samples. This simple yet powerful sampler is now available in a Timbaland edition that includes the following new additions.