Akai Pro and Beatclub announce MPC Live 2 Timbaland Edition
Timbaland has announced the release of his ‘Bounce Coming Up’ drum kit, which features all of the hard-hitting and unique samples he uses to create his beats. In celebration of this release, AKAI has teamed up with the American record producer to create a special edition of one of their famous samplers. This version includes some exciting new additions, which we will explore below.
The original AKAI MPC Live 2 sampler is one of the flagship products in the world of sampling gear. This 16-padded tool boasts a total of 8 different pad banks, a master knob, note repeat, UNDO, copy, step sequencer, menu, mute, play, stop, record, overdub, and a fully-fledged screen that provides all the details about the placement and volume of the samples. This simple yet powerful sampler is now available in a Timbaland edition that includes the following new additions.
The AKAI MPC Live 2 Timbaland Edition retains the same appearance as the original version and does not include any new features. However, the additions can be found within the sample library. A 12GB+ sample library from Timbaland himself is included, featuring a range of drum kits, claps, percussions, snares, hi-hats, kicks, 808s, and much more. A total of 4 MPC expansion packs (Timbaland’s Bounce Coming Up, Beatclub Essentials Vol. 1, 2, and 3) have been combined to create this library. The included drum hits, melodic loops, and audio stems are pre-assigned to each bank. Additionally, the following features are included: a special Timbaland boot-up screen, merchandise, a 32GB Beatclub SD card, a personalized number plate, and a 1-year Beatclub subscription.
The equipment itself includes built-in monitors, a 7-inch touch display, stereo inputs, 3 stereo outputs, 4 TRS CV/Gate jacks, WIFI/Bluetooth, and 16 velocity-sensitive RGB Pads.
The AKAI MPC Live 2 Timbaland Edition is currently available for purchase at a price of $1399. If you’re a music producer or beatmaker looking to up your game, this special edition sampler is definitely worth considering. With Timbaland’s signature sounds and the advanced features of the AKAI MPC Live 2, you’ll have everything you need to create chart-topping beats and tracks.
Have a look at the sampler below:
Image Credits: akaipro.com