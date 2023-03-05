Antares launch Auto-Tune Vocal Compressor

By Ricky Iuliucci

Antares Audio Technologies has released its latest Auto-Tune Vocal Compressor, utilizing machine learning to take your production to the next level. The only dual-stage vocal compressor on the market today, the plugin is capable of two modes; Single and Dual Stage. In addition, it offers 4 compression algorithms: Opto A (Similar to the Teletronix LA-2A compressor), Opto B (Similar to the Tube-Tech CL 1B), FET (Similar to the UA 1176 Compressor), and Modern (Offers transparent compression and is capable of sidechaining). The plugin allows you to combine compressors and achieve world-class vocal processing chains.

Antares offers a vastly capable machine learning algorithm that can analyze incoming audio and suggest what course of action would sound best. In addition to these recommendations, the plugin provides comprehensive tutorials on how to achieve flawless compression settings. The software’s ease of use makes this an attractive offer to both new and veteran music producers alike.

The Auto-Tune Vocal Compressor is available now for purchase. If you are currently an Auto-Tune Unlimited subscriber, the plugin is free to use. For those who aren’t sure if this is the right software for them, there is a 14-day free trial available as well. I would strongly recommend this plugin to any producer looking to step up their game, as it will likely take your vocals to the next level.

Image credit: Antares (Press)

