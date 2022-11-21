Antares Black Friday Sale on Autotune & more

By Hemant Khatri 1.25k

Antares plugins over the years have become an industry standard when it comes to vocal processing. Auto-Tune is one of the most integral parts of vocal processing and Antares Auto-Tune has been one of the world’s leading vocal processing vst plugins for years. Antares recently launched the 2022 edition of their Black Friday Sale offering some of their flagship vst plugins for jaw-dropping prices. Down below you’ll find all the info about Antares Black Friday 2022 Sale. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.

Antares Black Friday Deals on VST Plugins 2021

1. Antares EFX+ & 1 year of Auto-Tune unlimited Black Friday Sale – $125

Auto-Tune EFX+ is a versatile new vocal production tool that combines Auto-core Tune’s features with the Auto-EFX multi-effects rack and the Auto-Motion pitch-shifting melodic pattern generator. Autotune unlimited includes

Auto-Tune Pro

Auto-Tune Artist

Auto-Tune EFX+

Auto-Tune Access

Auto-Key

Auto-Tune Hybrid

Auto-Tune Slice

Auto-Tune Vocodist

Harmony Engine

Mic Mod EFX

ARTICULATOR

WARM

DUO

CHOIR

ASPIRE

SYBIL

THROAT

PUNCH

MUTATOR

2. Antares Vocodist & 1 year of Auto-Tune unlimited Black Friday Sale – $125

Auto-Tune Vocodist recreates the legendary sound of vintage vocoders while incorporating the full force and flexibility of Auto-Tune. Along with it you get 1 year of Autotune unlimited with this deal

3. Antares Slice & 1 year of Auto-Tune unlimited Black Friday Sale – $125

Auto-Tune Slice is more than just a sampler; it’s a hybrid of a precision sampler and a flexible synthesizer. It’s a realm of limitless musical expression where you can use your voice as an instrument and turn endless samples into songs. Along with it, you get 1 year of Autotune unlimited with this deal

4. Antares Vocal EQ & 1 year of Auto-Tune unlimited Black Friday Sale – $125

Auto-Tune Vocal EQ is the only dynamic equalizer that includes the patented Auto-Tune pitch tracking technology. Auto-Tune Vocal EQ, designed specifically for vocals, allows you to isolate and accentuate specific frequencies to make vocals sound smoother and shine in the mix. Along with it, you get 1 year of Autotune unlimited with this deal

5. Antares Harmony Engine Black Friday Sale – $125

Harmony Engine is one of the most popular Antares plugins after autotune. To make the vocal section sound full, every track needs some backing vocals or harmonies to add on top of the main vocal line. You can turn harmony voices into 2,4,8 or 16 individual unison voices. You can also tweak the individual notes of the harmonies according to your liking as well. Definitely would be one of our top picks for this Black Friday.

More Antares Audio Black Friday deals

THROAT (Vocal Processing Tool) – $29.99(discounted from $119)

ASPIRE – $29.99 (discounted from $69)

Sybil (De-esser) – $29.99 (discounted from $69)

Punch – $29.99 (discounted from $69)

Image Credits: Antares