Antares Black Friday Sale on Auto-Tune Access & more

By Hemant Khatri 7

Antares plugins over the years have become an industry standard when it comes to vocal processing. Auto-Tune is one of the most integral parts of vocal processing and Antares Auto-Tune has been one of the world’s leading vocal processing vst plugins for years. Antares recently launched the 2021 edition of their Black Friday Sale offering some of their flagship vst plugins for jaw-dropping prices. Down below you’ll find all the info about Antares Black Friday 2021 Sale. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.

Antares Black Friday Deals on VST Plugins 2021

1. Antares Auto-Tune Access Black Friday Sale

Auto-Tune Access provides probably one the fastest solution to tuning problems. The plugin has minimal and essential features packed in a very compact user interface. The two main features of Access include Retune Speed & Humanize Knob. You can also select individual notes for tuning purposes. Auto-Tune Access is very light on the CPU making it a perfect addition to your vocal processing toolkit when on a budget. Currently available for 70% off as part of Antares’ Black Friday Sale.

grab the deal

2. Antares Harmony Engine Black Friday Sale

Harmony Engine is one of the most popular Antares plugins after autotune. To make the vocal section sound full, every track needs some backing vocals or harmonies to add on top of the main vocal line. You can turn harmony voices into 2,4,8 or 16 individual unison voices. You can also tweak the individual notes of the harmonies according to your liking as well. Definitely would be one of our top picks for this Black Friday.

grab the deal

3. Antares Mutator

As the name suggests, this vst allows mutation of samples you supply to it. Features such as throat modeling, ring modulator-based mutation, tempo-synced alienize function make it a unique addition to your vocal processing toolkit. Available for 52% off this Black Friday.

grab the deal

4. Antares Auto Key

Auto-Key offers quick scale and key detection. Quite an effective tool for finding samples & loops that align with your current project. Currently available for 48% off.

grab the deal

Read Next: Best Black Friday deals for house music producers in 2021

Image Credits: Antares