Apple launches Logic Pro for iPad | Features, Price & more

Apple has recently announced the release of Logic Pro for iPad, a powerful music creation app that combines the portability of an iPad with the professional features of Logic Pro. The all-new touch interface of Logic Pro for iPad has been designed to provide users with an intuitive and interactive way of working on complex projects.

Features

Logic Pro for iPad features multi-touch gestures, allowing users to play software instruments and interact with controls in a natural way. Pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll gestures make it easy for users to navigate even the most complicated projects. Plug-in Tiles put the most useful controls at the user’s fingertips, allowing them to shape sounds quickly. With the built-in microphones on the iPad, users can capture voice or instrument recordings. With five studio-quality microphones on the iPad Pro, users can turn virtually any space into a recording studio.

Users of Logic Pro for iPad can also make precision edits and draw detailed track automation with Apple Pencil, and connect a Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard to utilize key commands that speed up production. The app comes with an all-new sound browser that uses dynamic filtering to help music creators discover the perfect sound whenever inspiration strikes. The sound browser displays all available instrument patches, audio patches, plug-in presets, samples, and loops in a single location, and users can tap to audition any sound before loading it into a project to save time and stay in their creative flow.

The DAW comes with over 100 powerful instruments and effects plug-ins that allow creators to shape the sonic qualities of their music. Vintage EQs, compressors, and reverbs let users tweak and fine-tune their tracks. With Multi-Touch, creators can play instruments using a variety of play surfaces. Logic Pro on iPad comes with a massive collection of realistic-sounding instruments and powerful synths including Sample Alchemy — a new sample manipulation instrument that can transform any audio sample with the tap of a finger.

The app also includes a set of beat-making and production tools that allow producers to chop and flip samples, program beats and bass lines, and craft custom drum kits. Beat Breaker, a new time and pitch-morphing plug-in, lets music creators swipe and pinch to reshape and shuffle sounds radically. Quick Sampler can chop and transform audio samples into entirely new playable instruments, and Step Sequencer lets users program drum patterns, bass lines, and melodies, and even automate plug‑ins with just a few taps. Drum Machine Designer enables the creation of custom drum kits by applying samples and unique plug-ins to any drum pad. With Live Loops, users can capture inspiration and quickly build arrangements by mixing and matching musical loops.

Finally, Logic Pro for iPad features a full-featured mixer, complete with channel strips, volume faders, pan controls, plug-ins, sends, and precise automation. Multi-Touch enables creators to mix intuitively and move multiple faders at once, and the mixer meter bridge lets them quickly navigate an overview of track levels, all from iPad.

Import & Export

Logic Pro for iPad supports roundtrip capabilities, making it easy to move projects between Logic Pro for Mac and iPad. iPad users can export their finished songs in a variety of compressed and lossless audio formats, as well as individual audio track stems. Music creators can make a soundtrack in Logic Pro for iPad and export it into Final Cut Pro for iPad — providing incredible flexibility for working across music and video. It also supports the ability to open projects created in GarageBand for iOS so that users can take their music to the next level with pro features and workflows.

Price & Compatibility

Logic Pro for iPad is available for a fee of $4.99 (US) per month or $49 (US) per year with a one-month free trial starting May 23rd, 2023. Logic Pro can be used on A12 Bionic chip iPad models or newer and you must have iPadOS 16.4 installed.

