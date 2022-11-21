Applied Acoustics Systems (AAS) Black Friday Sale

Montreal’s Applied Acoustics Systems, or AAS, is currently giving producers some of the best deals of the 2022 holiday season. With all bundles up to 60% off, all Pro Series instruments at up to 58% off, and all expansion sound packs at 50% off, it’s the perfect time to get your hands on some highly-coveted software. Join us as we take a look at this year’s AAS Black Friday sale! Also make sure to check out our professionally curated Black Friday landing page where we list the best deals on plugins, sample packs, courses and more.

Bundles

All bundles are up to 60% off; Sale price in bold

Modeling Collection- $229 Includes Chromaphone 3, Lounge Lizard EP‑4, Multiphonics CV‑1, Objeq Delay, String Studio VS‑3, Strum GS‑2, and Ultra Analog VA‑3 Original price: $499, 54% off

Libraries- $249 With 60 packs, Libraries explores many genre and styles for an incredible amount of variety. 6500+ professionally crafted presets Original price: $499, 50% off

Session Bundle- $39 Includes Three synths. Session instruments are simplified versions of the Lounge Lizard EP‑4, Ultra Analog VA‑3, and Strum GS‑2 Professional Series instruments. Original price: $99, 61% off

The Integral- $399 Contains all plugins as well as entire series of sound packs. Original price: $899, 56% off

Beatmaker Bundle- $29 3 Hip Hop Sound Packs Original price: $79, 63% off

Chromaphone 3+ Packs- $159 Synth + 16 Expansion packs Original price: $399, 60% off

Strum GS-2+ Packs- $139 Synth + 12 expansion packs Original price: $339, 59% off

Ultra Analog VA-3+ Packs- $159 Synth + 19 expansion sound packs Original price: $399, 60% off

String Studio VS-3+ Packs- $139 Synth + 10 expansion sound packs Original price: $329, 58% off

Lounge Lizard EP-4+ Packs- $109 Synth+2 expansion sound packs Original price: $239, 54% off



Professional Series Plug-ins

Up to 58% off; Sale price in bold

Chromaphone 3- $89 Original price: $199, 55% off

Multiphonics CV-1- $45 Original price: $99, 55% off

Ultra Analog VA-3- $89 Original price: $199, 55% off

String Studio VS-3- $89 Original price: $199, 55% off

Strum GS-2- $89 Original price: $199, 55% off

Lounge Lizard EP-4+ Packs- $89 Original price: $199, 55% off

Objeq Delay- $59 Original price: $139, 58% off



Sound Packs

All 60 sound packs are 50% off and cost $19. The list includes:

Urban Trip

Love Lost

Tabby Dance

Caffeine

Latin Vibes 2

Humanized

Funky Cat

Plastic Pop

Epicycles

Digital Sins

And much more!

Along with all these great savings, AAS has deals on upgrades and special offers for existing users- just log into your account here to see what they have for you.

Enjoyed our coverage of the AAS Black Friday sale? Keep it here for all the best Black Friday deals on gear, software, courses, and more!

Image credit: Applied Acoustics Systems