Applied Acoustics Systems (AAS) Black Friday Sale
Montreal’s Applied Acoustics Systems, or AAS, is currently giving producers some of the best deals of the 2022 holiday season. With all bundles up to 60% off, all Pro Series instruments at up to 58% off, and all expansion sound packs at 50% off, it’s the perfect time to get your hands on some highly-coveted software. Join us as we take a look at this year’s AAS Black Friday sale! Also make sure to check out our professionally curated Black Friday landing page where we list the best deals on plugins, sample packs, courses and more.
Bundles
All bundles are up to 60% off; Sale price in bold
- Modeling Collection- $229
- Includes Chromaphone 3, Lounge Lizard EP‑4, Multiphonics CV‑1, Objeq Delay, String Studio VS‑3, Strum GS‑2, and Ultra Analog VA‑3
- Original price: $499, 54% off
- Libraries- $249
- With 60 packs, Libraries explores many genre and styles for an incredible amount of variety. 6500+ professionally crafted presets
- Original price: $499, 50% off
- Session Bundle- $39
- Includes Three synths. Session instruments are simplified versions of the Lounge Lizard EP‑4, Ultra Analog VA‑3, and Strum GS‑2 Professional Series instruments.
- Original price: $99, 61% off
- The Integral- $399
- Contains all plugins as well as entire series of sound packs.
- Original price: $899, 56% off
- Beatmaker Bundle- $29
- 3 Hip Hop Sound Packs
- Original price: $79, 63% off
- Chromaphone 3+ Packs- $159
- Synth + 16 Expansion packs
- Original price: $399, 60% off
- Strum GS-2+ Packs- $139
- Synth + 12 expansion packs
- Original price: $339, 59% off
- Ultra Analog VA-3+ Packs- $159
- Synth + 19 expansion sound packs
- Original price: $399, 60% off
- String Studio VS-3+ Packs- $139
- Synth + 10 expansion sound packs
- Original price: $329, 58% off
- Lounge Lizard EP-4+ Packs- $109
- Synth+2 expansion sound packs
- Original price: $239, 54% off
Professional Series Plug-ins
Up to 58% off; Sale price in bold
- Chromaphone 3- $89
- Original price: $199, 55% off
- Multiphonics CV-1- $45
- Original price: $99, 55% off
- Ultra Analog VA-3- $89
- Original price: $199, 55% off
- String Studio VS-3- $89
- Original price: $199, 55% off
- Strum GS-2- $89
- Original price: $199, 55% off
- Lounge Lizard EP-4+ Packs- $89
- Original price: $199, 55% off
- Objeq Delay- $59
- Original price: $139, 58% off
Sound Packs
All 60 sound packs are 50% off and cost $19. The list includes:
- Urban Trip
- Love Lost
- Tabby Dance
- Caffeine
- Latin Vibes 2
- Humanized
- Funky Cat
- Plastic Pop
- Epicycles
- Digital Sins
And much more!
Along with all these great savings, AAS has deals on upgrades and special offers for existing users- just log into your account here to see what they have for you.
Image credit: Applied Acoustics Systems