Arturia reveals Black Friday savings of 50% off

By Chris Vuoncino 2

Arturia is joining in with the seasonal savings and offering producers everywhere a chance to obtain some quality plugins at a deep discount during it’s Black Friday sales event. Going on through the first week of December, Arturia is offering 50% on several of their flagship offerings. Whether in need of a collection of synths, FX plugins or a powerful synthesizer, Arturia has producers covered with these new deals.

| New Sounds of Techno sample pack – Click here to checkout

V Collection 9 – Now $299.00, on Black Friday sale from $599.00

Every synth & keyboard sound you’ve ever wanted, united in a single inspiring suite of 33 musical software instruments, primed for your DAW production workflow – from modern hybrid softsynths to reimagined keyboard icons.

grab the deal

FX Collection 3 – Now $199.00, on Black Friday sale from $399.00



Whatever your style, find your own sonic perfection with 26 expertly-engineered audio production plugins putting game-changing sound right in your DAW, balancing stunning studio sound with modern musical character.

grab the deal

Pigments – Now $99.00, on Black Friday sale from $199.00

Your blank sonic canvas for sound exploration, letting you effortlessly weave intricate patches unlike anything you’ve ever heard. Pigments combines multiple types of synthesis with instant modulation, intuitive sequencing, and punchy FX.

grab the deal

Be sure to head over to Arturia to further review these and all their products and be sure to take advantage of the massive savings being offered through early December for their Black Friday sale. As the website states:

Your chance to capture the soul-stirring sounds of your favorite producers, the inspiring studio tools used by the pros, and the never-before-heard synth presets of the future – set a course for the sounds you’ve always wanted, today.

Image Credit: Arturia